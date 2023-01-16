Four years ago, the Southwest Christian dance program began its own team after its co-op with Holy Family ended.
The subsequent years have included plenty of change, challenges and growth, but head coach Kiana Barkalow said she believes the current season has been the strongest yet for the Stars. Southwest Christian placed first in a competition for the first time in its young program history, and the Stars are continuing to focus on growing program interest moving forward.
“The girls have been working really, really hard and it's just been a great season,” Barkalow said. “And I feel like our program's definitely gained so much strength.”
One way the team is continuing to grow is by succeeding on the floor. With only a jazz team, the Stars’ goal is to be competitive in their section so that they can earn a trip to the Class A state tournament Feb. 17. Barkalow said after recent results at different invitationals, including first-place finishes at the PACT Charter School Dec. 14 and at ACGC Jan. 14, that she sees the team on the right track for a possible state tournament berth.
Another avenue for growth has been hosting a dance clinic for elementary and middle school students to introduce them to the sport at a young age while also highlighting the program. When the Stars held their first clinic last season, they had about 50 participants in the area between kindergarten and fifth grade, and Barkalow said they already have about 30 sign ups this year.
The Stars also held their first Wright County Conference meet of the season Jan. 12, finishing fifth out of nine teams. Barkalow said she was interested in seeing how the team would stack up at the meet against Class 2A competition.
Southwest Christian has six girls on the roster. Senior Hope Greer and junior Audrey Monsen are captains with junior Bella Boos as a co-captain in training, and Barkalow said they have done a great job of leading the tight-knit team. Other athletes on the roster include sophomores Reese Fritz and Dagny Ingram and freshman Aly Anderson. While Barkalow wants the team to continue to grow, she acknowledged that a smaller team has its benefits, like allowing for the girls to build strong relationships with each other.
“In the four years I've run the program, that's been a huge success for us just because they get along, they dance well on the floor," Barkalow said. "And you can tell they get along. You can tell their friends and it's awesome.”
The coach’s positivity also can seep into the athletes and continue to build the program. Barkalow also talked about how much she enjoys being around the team and the sport during the season.
“I love being able to form my passion for dance into the students and just see them take off and be excited about it,” Barkalow said. “Every time I go to practice, I love to see how excited they are to show up and work hard and put 100% into the practices.”
Southwest Christian will compete again in the Wright County Conference championships at Delano Jan. 21. Following that meet, the Stars will compete again at Spectrum Jan. 24 with a chance to qualify for the state meet at the section 2A meet Feb. 11.