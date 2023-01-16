Southwest Christian dance team

Southwest Christian hosted its first Wright County Conference meet of the season Jan. 12, finishing fifth out of nine teams in jazz.

 Photo by Brendan O'Brien

Four years ago, the Southwest Christian dance program began its own team after its co-op with Holy Family ended.

The subsequent years have included plenty of change, challenges and growth, but head coach Kiana Barkalow said she believes the current season has been the strongest yet for the Stars. Southwest Christian placed first in a competition for the first time in its young program history, and the Stars are continuing to focus on growing program interest moving forward.

