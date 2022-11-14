After leading Southwest Christian to another appearance in the section 6A championship game, senior Lillian Rediger received the highest honor in the state of Minnesota for girls’ soccer.
Rediger won the 2022 Class A Ms. Soccer award, given to the top senior soccer player in their respective class between A, 2A and 3A.
Rediger was not expecting to win the award. In fact, surprised would have been a bit of an understatement for how she felt when she heard her name called as this year’s winner.
“I did not think I was going to get it. I was kind of in shock when they called my name up,” Rediger said.
As a defensive player, Rediger did not generate the number of goals scored by forwards or the saves made by goalkeepers. However, her assignment against Providence Academy in the regular season and the section 6A final was marking Maddyn Greenway, the state’s leading scorer with 58 goals. The Lions won both matches 3-0, but Greenway had only one goal in each game. The Stars’ defensive unit was also stout throughout the regular season, allowing 10 goals in 16 games.
Rediger has been a three-sport athlete for most of her life, but she enjoys soccer the most. As a four-year player on varsity, she said the feeling she gets outside on the field is different from any other feeling she has had playing sports.
“It feels so much more different to me and I don’t feel this anxiety or stress. I get excited to play,” Rediger said.
While she was welcomed into the Stars community and soccer program as a freshman, the sport is what brought Rediger to the high school in the first place. Rediger went through the Minnetonka Public School system growing up but had met Southwest Christian teammates Sophie Hodgekiss, Piper Stafford and her sisters and former players Payton and Paige through club soccer. When her teammates suggested she tour the school, Rediger shadowed the girls and loved her experience.
“It was definitely a huge risk I took moving schools. I wasn’t a very big risk taker so that was a big deal to me, but I do not regret it one bit. I’ve grown so much through Southwest,” Rediger said.
And it was a risk worth taking, as Rediger learned about many aspects of life other than soccer.
“Southwest Christian really changed my view on what a team is supposed to look like,” Rediger said. “The girls at Southwest Christian are just really kind and welcoming and really show what it means to be a Christian athlete. You just have that really close, tight-knit relationship with them. You can tell a lot of the coaches at Southwest Christian really care for you and care about who you are, not just how you play.”
The season ended in the section final, but Rediger is grateful for how this particular season and her playing career with the Stars finished. Before falling to Providence Academy, Southwest Christian got revenge on its rival Holy Family, beating the Fire 4-2 in the section semifinals. Seeing the determination from her teammates energized Rediger throughout that specific match and was a special memory from the fall.
“Watching the other girls get into it, you could see it in their eyes that they wanted it so bad,” Rediger said. “Looking at them, it made me want it even more and that was really cool to see because a lot of them are sophomores. You could tell they wanted the seniors to have another game and a chance to put on their cleats.”
Rediger is currently looking at playing soccer at a smaller college or university so she can prioritize academics. She is also interested in pursuing her artistic and musical side.