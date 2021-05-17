Starting the season with one win in five games, Chanhassen wasn't on anyone's radar. Thirty-five runs allowed in those four losses, three or fewer runs scored in the first three contests.
Then things started to click.
Three wins, a total of 31 runs scored, put the Storm at .500.
Following a loss at Chaska, five wins have followed for Chanhassen, now 9-5 overall.
The difference in eight wins in a nine-game stretch?
"We struggled hitting. Pitching was doing their job, but I think when our bats came alive, that really got us going. One through nine in our line-up, everyone is on fire. Everyone is squaring up on the ball. Everyone has confidence. There's no easy out. The team is feeling good," Chanhassen senior Hunter Sheehan said.
"The past few weeks, I've really noticed the team is practicing hard. We're really getting after it, stepping up the intensity. I think we've found our right lineup. Everything is coming together. Coaches, players, we're all on the same page," Chanhassen senior Mitch Cummins said.
It's not just how the Storm are winning -- they have outscored opponents 35-9 in the five-game win streak -- it's who they are beating.
A day after shutting out Edina earlier this month, Chanhassen backed it up with a 2-1 victory over No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville. Pitcher Jake Ryan struck out six batters over five innings, handing the ball over to Josh Och for a six-out save. Senior Brenden Radtke's 2-run homer was the difference.
On senior night May 14, against No. 4 Champlin Park, Chanhassen did it again. Josh Och hit a three-run homer with Cummins' RBI-single off the left-field wall gave the Storm the lead for good in a 6-4 win.
Ryan, Riley Funk and Och held the Rebels to one run over five innings of relief to preserve the win. Catcher Mason Lang also threw out a potential tying run at second base on a steal attempt.
"Since the start of the season, starting 1-4, people have slept on us. To beat those top-five teams, I'm thinking were turning some heads," Cummins said. "When you're beating ranked teams, the energy carries into the game. We just want to keep it going."
HOME SWEET HOME
In eight games at Storm Red Bird Stadium this spring, Chanhassen is 7-1. Storm players credit the atmosphere for the record.
"The student section, man they're fiery. They're our 10th man," Cummins said.
"One thing Coach (Scott Gazvoda) always says is look around, defend your home. I really feel the energy from our fans. Winning eight of the last nine, beating two top-5 teams in the state, everyone is talking. We love when they show up for games and we love them showing up for games," Sheehan said.
While Chanhassen has won seven straight games at home, maybe the most impressive win came on the road at Dakota Park on May 12. A storm rolled through St. Louis Park indeed.
Eight different players had a hit. Seven different batters had a run batted in. Sheehan struck out five batters over four shutout innings, completing the sweep of the Orioles this season.
"Everyone is starting to understand their role. We're not just a top of the line-up team. We have guys hitting throughout the order. If we're not hitting up top, we're being picked up by the bottom," Sheehan said.
And it's not just the batting order. Chanhassen's depth in arms has been impressive. Chase Eiden and Jared Cook have been the Storm's go-to starters with Riley Funk, Och, Ryan, Blake Eiden, and Michael Frey among the pitchers to finish off games in relief.
"We have about 10 guys who can pitch and I have confidence in every single one," Sheehan said. "We really don't know who's going to pitch until the night before. We're all ready whenever our number is called. I like it that way."
SENIOR NIGHT
Much like the win over St. Michael-Albertville, Mother Nature wasn't too kind on senior night May 14 against Champlin Park. With the temperature dropping, scattered rain coming down from the clouds, Chanhassen needed a spark.
That spark came from relief pitcher Jake Ryan. Working out of back-to-back jams, stranding Rebel runners in scoring position, the eruption from the dugout spilled onto the grass in celebration after the third out.
And the momentum carried to the plate. Cole Van Holland and Cummins each driving the ball off the wall, giving Chanhassen a 4-3 lead.
The evening was capped off with a celebration of 17 seniors. Many of whom that have been playing together for 10-plus years.
"We've been playing together for so long it feels surreal that it's winding down. It's hard to believe our time together will be over soon," Cummins said.
"It's definitely a special group. A lot of us have been playing since 9s. No one wants it to end. Missing last year, we always talk about brotherhood in this program, and it was tough for us to not be together, so we're really enjoying this season. Everyone is giving it 100%. Seventeen seniors plus the rest of the team are playing their hearts out. Everyone wants it to end in a special way," Sheehan said.