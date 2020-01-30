This past weekend, Troy Eggers of Chanhassen, died in a snowmobile accident in northwestern Minnesota. Eggers is the father of Minnetonka High School senior volleyball player McKenna Eggers.
To support the family, Minnetonka volleyball coach Karl Katzenberger, basketball coaches Leah Dasovich and Bryce Tesdahl and retiring football coach Dave Nelson, are conducting a one-day clinic at Minnetonka High School.
The date is Saturday, Feb. 8.
Each clinic is 30 minutes long. All of the proceeds for the clinic will go directly to the Eggers family.
A suggested donation of $30 to register is appreciated. Those unable to attend can still donate.
The basketball clinic being led by Coach Dasovich and Coach Tesdahl is from from 9 to 11 a.m. Each child will be assigned a 30-minute time within the hours.
The football clinic with Coach Nelson is from 5 to 7 p.m. Each child will be assigned a 30-minute time within the hours.
The volleyball clinic with Coach Katzenberger is also from 5 to 7 p.m. Each child will be assigned a 30-minute time within the hours.
To register your son or daughter or donate, please e-mail Katzenberger at karl@minnetonkavb.org. Please indicate which sport you would like to register for and include your name, your son or daughter's name and grade in the e-mail.
You will receive a confirmation e-mail and be assigned a 30-minute time to come in and work with Coach Dasovich, Coach Tesdahl, Coach Nelson or Coach Katzenberger and staff at Minnetonka High School.