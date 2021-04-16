CHANHASSEN
Key returners from 2019: Danny Renner. Charlie Ashenbrenner is the lone senior on the team.
"We will be young and very talented; just have to find ways to develop varsity experience, which was lost after losing last season," Chanhassen boys coach Tony Happ said.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "Losing a season, players lost an opportunity to gain varsity experience. We have a lot of talented seventh through 11th grade athletes, which I am excited to watch compete and evaluate," Happ said.
Team goals: "Learn the game (rules/course management), compete and improve daily as individual/team and win conference, section and state championship," the coach said.
CHASKA
Key returning from 2019: Seniors Davis Johnson, Garrett Pritchard, Jimmy Young; juniors Zach Seltun and Sam Klovstad; sophomore Josh Esterley. "Davis is a standout who is one of the best players in the state. He went to the state tournament in 2018," Chaska coach Jeff Rydland said.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "It was weird and not much fun. I really missed coaching and interacting with the team. It was too bad that our 2020 seniors didn’t get a chance to play the season. The current team missed out on a season for growth and maturity in golf," Rydland said. "I am so happy to be back having a golf season for our team this year. I really appreciate coaching and interacting with players in-person much more this year. I don’t take anything for granted and I know the players are extremely happy to be back playing high school golf again this year."
Team goals for 2021: "Our goals this year are to enjoy the year playing golf again, improve individually as players, play well in conference, sections, and state. And do all that in a safe way," Rydland said.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Top returners from 2019: Sophomore Jacob Ferrin (shot a 9-hole score of 40 to win the Dahlgreen conference match as an eighth grader), sophomore Caleb Bendell, senior Will Addler, and senior Matthew Rixmann. "It will be important for these returners to set the tone on and off the golf course. They have all been on the team for three seasons or more and understand the expectations and standards of the program," Stars coach Ben Thorson said.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "The toughest part of a year off was having so many new faces at the first day of practice. Over the half team wasn’t part of the team in 2019, it almost made me feel like a first-year coach as I had to re-create trust with new athletes and their parents," Thorson said.
Team goals: "For 2021 is to have seven or more players average under 50 for the season on nine holes, win the conference, and make day two of the sectional tournament," the coach said.
MINNETONKA
Key returners from 2019: "Our captains Carson Herron and Ian Meyer. Both are five-year starters, seniors this year and both going Division I next year. Clearly two of the best players in the state of Minnesota," Minnetonka coach Luke Elfner said.
Other key returners will be Brock Reding and Logan Beniek, who Elfner said have both improved a ton over the last several years.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "It was difficult missing a year; we felt we had the best team last year and missing that year was very tough, especially for our seniors," Elfner said. "This year still presents many challenges with restrictions and difficulty finding places to play. Having said that it has been a lot of fun seeing the guys again and getting back to training."
Team goals for 2021: "Making it to the state tournament and compete for the top prize," the Skippers coach said.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Key returners from 2019: Seniors Ben Reddan and Charlie Lindberg. "We have really good seniors. They're great leaders. They're so consistent and alert when things need to be. I'm no longer looking down at them, but up to them as most are 12 inches taller than me, well except Charlie," Fire coach Rob Nelson said. "We have a very balanced team that's eager to learn."
Other players to watch: seniors Marc Lund, Jake Kirsch and new player Luke Rohlofs; junior Luke O'Brien; freshmen Mick and PJ Herron, and Tully Super; eighth grader Zac Baddor
Season outlook: "I'm working with 16 kids for varsity and JV and there's 15 kids on the developmental team. Numbers we haven't had before. Guys are competing every time we go out. Working on their game. They're focused. They're really enjoying the time together right now," Nelson said.
Holy Family Catholic will shift from Section 5AA in Becker to Section 2AA in New Prague.