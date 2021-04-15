CHASKA
Key returning players from 2019: junior goalie Megan Jirele, senior defense Sydney Hardy (University of Colorado-Colorado Springs), senior defense Izzy Hohbein and senior defense Kaylee Van Eps; junior midfield Ella Long; sophomore midfield Kennedy Sanders
"Kennedy and Kaylee are literally stepping onto the lacrosse field from the Basketball State Tournament. We are excited for them to bring a competitive/team-first mentality this year," Chaska coach Lauren Koloski said.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "It was a little challenging at first this year because we graduated nine seniors in 2020. So not having a season last year made it difficult to get to know younger players and help them feel part of the program when they didn't get an opportunity to play. As a whole, our program has had a lot of turnover of kids who decided not to come back to lacrosse, but we also have a lot of new players coming to play lacrosse from other sports for the first time. This year we are just catching up on who is who and what positions everyone should be playing at," Koloski said.
"Surprisingly, even missing a season we still had enough girls to host three lacrosse teams at Chaska (B-Squad, JV and Varsity). The hard part now in the lacrosse community with missing a season, is that many of our opponents are not able to host three teams. We are scrambling to find schools with B-squad teams. Schools like Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Minnetonka and Orono all dropped their B-squad teams this year when in the past those schools had larger program numbers," Koloski added.
Season goals: "Our goals for this year are to play with a team-first mentality and to effectively run our attack and defensive systems. We have a lot of experienced lacrosse players on varsity who have been playing since youth and play on club teams in the off-season. They have the experience, now we just have to learn how to gel as a team," the coach said.
CHANHASSEN
Key returners from 2019: senior goaltender Kaylyn Cater (Grand Valley State), junior midfield Leah Hodgins (Boston University), junior midfield Siri Hodgins (Boston University), junior attack Bella Detienne (Northern Michigan University), junior defense Ballie Whalen.
"All five captains will be the only returning players on our current varsity roster that have varsity playing time experience. We will look to them for leadership throughout the season. It’s been remarkable what we have seen at practice so far with how much they have stepped up and brought the rest of the team up to speed in helping prepare them for varsity," Chanhassen coach Rachel Aiken said.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "The cancellation of last year's season was devastating to say the least. We had finished strong in 2019 and were essentially returning almost our entire roster for 2020. We felt that 2020 was our year to finally make it past Eden Prairie in sections and get to the state tournament. It was heartbreaking not to be able to see our talented 2020 senior class play one more time in a Chan uniform," Aiken said.
"The start of the entire season has been surreal. We have literally had to go back and teach the team the ins and out of varsity. Things that have happened naturally for years now need to be reviewed or taught. We are thankful that the skill level has been high, and our captains have stepped up and really help us all get on the same page. It's comforting knowing that almost all the teams are in the same boat," she added.
Team goals: "We are excited to get back out there and play lacrosse. Our team goals for this year are to be playing our best lacrosse by the time sections start. We understand that everything will feel different this year and that each game is not guaranteed. We are taking it one day at a time and trying to keep focus on our long-term goal, which is to get to state!" Aiken said.