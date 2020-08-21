Aaron Kloeppner plated three runs, scoring once, as Chanhassen held a 6-2 lead on St. Michael through 5 1/2 innings in the Class B Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament Aug. 21 in Shakopee.
The game, halted for 50 minutes, was eventually postponed after a second wave of storms entered the Scott County area.
The two teams will pick up in the bottom of the sixth inning at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Chanhassen scored twice in the second inning, a two-out run-scoring single from Aaron Pfaff to plate Jackson Goplen before a rundown between first and second base allowed Kloeppner to score for a 2-0 lead.
Brandon Arnold doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly at 3-0 in the third inning for Chanhassen.
Kloeppner plated Goplen from first base on an RBI-double at 4-0 in the fourth inning before scoring two more in the fifth on a second double, his third hit of the game, at 6-0.
St. Michael, held to two hits through five innings by Red Birds starter John Straka, scratched across two runs in the sixth inning on RBI-singles from Travis Brown and Boston Merila.
In Class C State Tournament openers in Springfield and Milroy, rally caps were present. Foley came back from 6-0 and 7-2 deficits, winning 8-7 over Hanska in 11 innings. Randall scored twice in both the eighth and ninth innings, beating Hadley 4-3.