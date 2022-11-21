Area swimmers and divers took to the pool one more time in the 2022 season at the Class 2A state championship meet Nov. 16-18.
Swimming results
Coming into the Class 2A state meet, Avery Luedke said her goal was to reach the podium again in individual events along with the relays. She accomplished just that on Nov. 18, finishing second in the 200 freestyle at 1:51.36 and fourth in the 500 freestyle at 5:01.53.
On Nov. 17, Luedke broke the five-minute mark (4:59.14) in the 500 freestyle for the first time in the 2022 season and edged Rochester Mayo’s Natalie Boorjian to earn the top seed heading into the event finals. Despite gaining time in the finals, the sophomore remained in the top five of the event as Edina’s Katie McCarthy clocked a 4:55.46.
Luedke also cut over a second in the 200 freestyle between the preliminaries and finals to reach her highest finish at the state meet. She was .2 seconds away from first-place finisher Sydney Dettmann of Stillwater. Luedke finished fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle last season. She felt more confident heading into this season’s meet and is looking forward to having more opportunities to reach state with the Storm.
“It was a little nerve-wracking just because it’s the first time but this year you know what to expect so I hope to enjoy it more,” Luedke said. “There’s always room for improvement so you can just get better from here and I just can’t wait to see what I do in the next few years.”
Jennifer Pierson also took home an individual medal at the state meet, finishing seventh in the 100 freestyle at 52.63. Pierson earned the sixth spot in the 100 freestyle championship race after the preliminaries Nov. 17.
The junior was also able to finish in the top 16 to advance to the consolation heat of the finals in the 50 freestyle. Pierson jumped one spot between day one and two, finishing 11th in the 50 freestyle at 24.23. As a sprinter, Pierson does not spend much time overthinking during each race.
“At least for me, once I’m in the water, my brain goes silent. Once you’re doing it, you’re not really thinking, you’re trusting your training. And it really is just go go go,” Pierson said.
With one more season left, Pierson said she was definitely going to be soaking in every moment at this year’s state meet with the goal of making it back next year. Despite advancing to the finals this year, she also was primarily focused on recording personal best times.
As a team, Chanhassen placed eighth in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 freestyle group of junior Mia Francois, sophomore Anna Schottler, Pierson and Luedke swam a 1:39.1 in the finals to finish eighth after finishing eighth in the preliminaries. Sophomore Rachel Broadhead, Francois, Pierson and Luedke swam two seconds faster between days one and two of the meet and finished eighth at 3:33.66 after taking seventh in the 400 freestyle relay during the preliminaries.
The Storm placed ninth overall as a team with 94 points. Edina won the state championship with 260 points. The athletes were excited about representing Chanhassen at the meet and reaching new heights with the program in the coming years.
“It means a lot because Chanhassen is a smaller team so to get people up on the podium, we’re just up there representing [the town and program],” Luedke said.
“[Head coach Joe Mau] makes things competitive with us girls, so we’re always trying to beat each other, which probably made us a bit faster this year,” Francois said. “We’re a team and stick together and celebrate each other’s successes, but there’s obviously that little competitiveness between us that goes on.”
Diving results
Chaska senior Brynn Vangen ended her career with the Hawks swimming and diving program tied for seventh place in the diving championships with 366.95 points. Vangen was in eighth place after the diving preliminaries and semifinals Nov. 16 which helped her advance to the final round Nov. 18.
Vangen was a gymnast growing up but stopped because of several injuries. She heard about diving and thought that would be a good transition for her and quickly learned about the sport. Now, there is a lot to love about diving for the Hawks’ senior.
“The feeling of being in the air and being able to do all those cool flips and twists, I just think it’s really fun. And obviously the diving community like our team, that’s also a main aspect of why I enjoy it a lot because we all support each other and cheer each other on,” Vangen said.
Class A results
Holy Family’s Catherine Dueck helped the Mound Westonka-Holy Family swimming and diving team take a third-place finish at the Class A state championship meet. Dueck swam the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay team that won the state championship at 1:47.42. The junior also placed second in three other events: the 200 IM (2:05.88), 100 breaststroke (1:03.76) and 200 freestyle relay (1:37.56). She finished the 100 breaststroke right behind Melrose Area’s Hallie Drossel, who swam a 1:03.73.
Dueck did not get to participate in the 2021 state meet in her sophomore year after withdrawing from the section 3A championship due to illness.