If finishing second in the Class A State Jazz Dance Tournament on Feb. 14 was icing on the cake for Holy Family Catholic, reaching the finals of high kick -- in the program's first qualification in the dance -- was the cherry on the top Feb. 15.
"All of it was unreal. Hearing our name for finals yesterday, and then hearing our name for second place was honestly insane," Holy Family Catholic captain Kaili Palattao, the lone senior on the team, said.
"I keep replaying the moment in my head," Holy Family Catholic junior captain Elle Bernaski said. "It was a dream come true."
Qualifying for state for the first time since 2014, the initial goal for the Fire Dance Team was to reach the finals in both dances.
When the Class A jazz preliminaries were finished, Holy Family Catholic announced as a finalist, fourth of six teams, just points from second place, the goal increased. Even if the Holy Family Catholic dancers didn't know it.
That moment when you realize you are going to the final... @HFdanceteam pic.twitter.com/gwWRx2P7rA— The Phoenix (@ThePhoenixHFCHS) February 14, 2020
"We didn't share the scores with the girls before finals. It was very close. We knew it was going to be close again in the finals," Wieseler said.
Holy Family Catholic increased its score by 14 points, most notably improving in areas of turn technique and difficulty of skills as well as creativity, to move past Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Frazee, hearing their name called in second place.
"You go into finals and you know it's your absolute last time with your team, the last time with that dance. It motivates you even more to give everything you can, to do the best you can," Palattao said.
"It did feel like a dream. Hearing our name for finals and then getting medals for second place. The most incredible feeling," Wieseler said.
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd was state champion in both jazz and kick.
Following team dinner on Friday night, Palattao admitted she crashed in bed.
On Saturday, relaxed and ready, Holy Family Catholic edged Pierz for the sixth and last spot into the kick finals. Their score of 507 just three points ahead of Pierz and four points ahead of Lake City.
"Going to state kick was already Holy Family Dance history. To make it to the finals was double history. Amazing," Wieseler said.
Like in jazz, Holy Family Catholic saved its best dance for last, improving seven points, just behind Wabasha-Kellogg for sixth place. Routine effectiveness was the strongest category for the Fire.
"We have the perfect chemistry to make it work. We all have the same passion, the same fight in everything. We all have this common interest, we all share in what we love to do, so it pushes us to do even better for one another," Bernaski said.
Along with Palattao and Bernaski, other members of the varsity program were junior Jordan Flink, sophomores Ryley Covington, Olivia Sadowski, Rachel Thurk and Emma Schuele, freshman Abbey Hope, and seventh grader Chrissie Maher.
"For me, it's been a super emotional weekend. We all shared our first time to state together. Just knowing I have a great, supportive team behind me has helped me get through, and pushed me to be the best I could be. I have a good team behind me. I feel very lucky," Palattao said.