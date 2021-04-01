Right now in Class AA State Girls Hockey there's Andover and Edina, and then everyone else.
The top-ranked teams in state, a combined record of 43-0, will meet in the 2021 state championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at the Xcel Energy Center.
Andover beat Edina in the 2020 state championship. The Hornets were state titleist in 2019.
The Hornets, which own a 76-6 record over the last three seasons, have outscored teams 92-15 this season, including a 4-0 state semifinal win over Minnetonka on April 1.
Edina beat the Skippers 3-2 and 3-0 in the regular season.
Edina dominated play, outshooting Minnetonka 33-15. A 1-0 lead through one period on a Jane Kuehl tip off a Vivian Jungels point shot, Kuehl and Emma Conner added second-period tallies for the three-goal advantage.
Conner, a Miss Hockey finalist, scored 85 seconds into the third period, a second assist for the game from Hannah Chorske.
Brynn Dulac, one of five finalists for Senior Goaltender of the Year, made 29 saves for Minnetonka. Dulac won 48 games over the last three seasons, a goals against average of 1.28 with a save percentage over 94 as a senior. The Cornell commit started all but two games the last two seasons.
Other seniors were Ms. Hockey finalist Rory Guilday (Cornell), Hanna Baskin (Minnesota-Duluth), Sammy Schmidt, Kayley Crawford (Harvard), Lindsey Muench, and Sammie Kittelson.
Andover, which beat Eastview 7-0 in the second semifinal, is 74-8 over the last three seasons, placing fourth in 2018 and first in 2019.