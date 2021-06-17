The 2021 Class 3A boys golf state tournament was a how-low-can-you-go event at Bunker Hills Golf Course June 15-16 in Coon Rapids.
Ten golfers played under-par over two rounds, 36 holes, including Ian Meyer and Carson Herron of Minnetonka, and Chanhassen's Danny Renner.
Meyer posted a one-under par score of 71, recording four birdies, in the opening round before shooting a tournament-best 65 on Day Two. The seven-under par 18-hole performance five birdies on the front side and birdies at 14, 15 and 18.
Meyer, which bogeyed the 17th hole, just two on the scorecard, ended up two strokes back of Northfield's Nate Stevens, who won the championship with a record-low 36-hole score of 134.
Meyer's teammate, Herron, plus-one with a 73 on the first day, birdied four consecutive holes on the front-nine in the second round, finishing with just one bogey with a four-under par score of 68.
Herron tied two other players, 2019 state champion Ian Simonich of Moorhead and 2021 Section 2AAAA champion Leo Gallert of Mankato West, for seventh place with a combined score of 141.
Renner, making his state debut, played the back-nine on Day Two three-under par, birdieing No. 18 to record consecutive scores of 71 for the Chanhassen junior.
Renner shot birdies on the par-five sixth holes and par-four 18th hole on both days. His 36-hole score of 142 placed him 10th overall.
At the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan, Charlie Lindberg was 25th overall with a 36-hole score of 156.
Lindberg, a senior, was a member of the 2019 state championship team for Holy Family Catholic.
Lindberg had three birdies in an opening-round score of 79. He found hole No. 12 to his like with a second birdie in the tournament on Day Two, improving his score by two strokes with a five-over par 77.
REGION REPRESENTED WELL
Freshman Reese McCauley, two years after her sister Isabella won a Class 3A state title as a ninth grader, captured the title at Bunker Hills June 15 and 16, posting a two-day score of five-under par 139.
Isabella was unable to participate at sections and ensuing state tournament due to a commitment to play in the recent U.S. Women's Open.
Ally Chan of Minnetonka, set to student at Georgetown University, used three backside birdies to post a season-low score of 73 on Day One. Chan finished the tournament with a 150 after playing the course in a five-over par 77 on Wednesday.
Sammy Youngquist, making her state debut for Chaska, the school's first qualifier since 2012, continued her early-season trend of consistent 39s and 40s over nine holes and 79s and 80s over 18 holes, coming in 20th at 159.
Youngquist had three birdies in the tournament, two on par-five holes. Her best nine-hole stretch came in her final nine holes, shooting 38 with just two bogeys.
Chanhassen's Madi Hicks, playing in her fourth state tournament, found the course to her liking early on, among the leaders through nine holes just one-over.
Four bogeys and a triple at 15 led to a first-day score of 80. A second triple-bogey, this time on 14, was part of a Day Two round of 84. Hicks did make birdie on the par-five fourth hole in the second round.
Hicks, a state champion with Chanhassen in 2019, was 35th overall.
Alexandria Area, two strokes back of Maple Grove through 18 holes, shot a tournament-best team score of 303 to win the team title by 22 strokes.
Section 2AAA champion Eden Prairie was fourth with a 659.
36 MORE HOLES FOR THE SENIORS
In a wide open field of Class 3A boys golf teams, Chaska, making its first trip to state in 14 years, felt like it had a shot to compete. At the same time, though, it was 36 more holes together, especially for seniors Davis Johnson, Jimmy Young and Garrett Pritchard.
Chaska had team rounds of 305 and 310, placing sixth of eight teams, just eight strokes off a top-three finish.
Maple Grove, with a state-record team round of 282 on Day Two, six-under par as a team, ended up running away with the title by 16 strokes over Edina.
Johnson was in the top 10 through 18 holes, finishing with three birdies for a one-under par score of 71 on June 15. Two double bogeys and no birdies over the final round led to a 77, placing him 17th overall with a 148.
Jimmy Young put together two consistent rounds, shooting 76 on each day, totaling seven birdies, five on the front side, for a 152.
Josh Esterley (80-76) tallied four birdies with Zach Seltun (80-81) making eagle on hole No. 4, playing the hole three under-par for the tournament.
Pritchard (78-84) added to the first-day team score with Sam Donahue (86-88) making birdie on No. 16 and 18 in his last round.