Reese Norbie hoped one day to reach level nine, something she pushed hard for as a club gymnast with Classic Gymnastics for eight years.
Olivia Kressler never expected to be a coach, let alone a high school one.
Yet this season, they worked together, as a part of the Chaska/Chanhassen high school team. A season that was capped by a state meet qualification for the Storm Hawk sophomore.
For Norbie, it was a moment she never expected when the season started.
"I didn't expect to be at state in bars. I didn't think I would be good enough," she said.
Norbie, though, worked hard to get to state. It was a year ago that she went through two separate fractures in her feet. In total, she's had three surgeries already. Each time she's bounced back.
But when the list was posted showing what level each gymnast would be competing in the next club season, Norbie, a former level seven state champion, found herself remaining in level eight.
"I felt stuck. I kind of realized I was going to have to have three more surgeries to get my body to be where it needed to be for me to improve, get to the next level," Norbie said.
A slate of AP classes on her schedule for her second year at Chanhassen High School, the transition to the high school team was a good fit.
A team where she found a number of familiar faces in former club teammates Peyton Florek, Aleah Te Brugge and Claire Guthmueller.
"I couldn't be at practice until 8:45 at night and then go home and do two hours of notes," Norbie said.
LEVEL OF INTENSITY
Kressler, a graduate of Chanhassen High School, later competing in gymnastics and track and field at Hamline University in St. Paul, said she never felt like she missed out by not going the high school route.
"Club was just the right path for me, but everyone is different. When I was in high school, gymnastics was my whole life, and I liked it that way. I liked the long hours and vigor of the club program, and at the end of the day, my goal was to do gymnastics in college," she said.
With club gymnastics came total commitment. While a high school gymnast may spend 13 to 15 hours a week in practice or competition, a club gymnast will be in the gym for 18 to 22 hours, she said.
"From my experience the intensity can be a little lower, both reasons that club girls who are starting to feel burnout tend to go that route. But let's face it, gymnastics is gymnastics, there will always be a level of intensity because of the nature of the sport," Kressler said.
For Norbie, after two injury-riddled club years, the high school season was a relief. The pressure she put on herself decreased. Instead of focusing on bettering herself for herself, she looked at her improvement as a positive for her team and the team score.
Plus, she knew she would continue to grow under the high school coach.
"Chris Lacy was my teacher. I talked with her a few times. I could tell she was really supportive, she really cared about the girls," Norbie said of the Chaska/Chanhassen head coach.
Kressler looks back at her time as a gymnast and tries to offer advice to the girls looking to the future.
"It's pretty uncommon for girls in the high school program to do college gymnastics, though not unseen or impossible, it's just not as prevalentThat being said, there are girls that I try and push in that direction if they want it. I tell them, it's not impossible, there are options, and it's a great experience," Kressler said.
But I don't push too hard if they are unsure. Because one of the most important things I've learned through high school and college is that it isn't gymnastics that's important, it's everything you're learning by doing gymnastics, whether it be emotional, mental, spiritual, etc. Gymnastics is simply the vehicle to understanding yourself, while learning valuable skills and life lessons. You can't do it forever, and it's what you take with you when you depart from the sport that really matters. And I try to tell the girls that. I want them to know, that even if they fall at the most important meet of the year, that I'm more proud of their work, passion, and the people they are becoming, than the score," she added.
SETTING THE BAR
Norbie had been scoring in the high 8s with her bar routine. She was unsure if getting into the nines was realistic. Still, that became her goal as the season went forth.
In the final meet before sections, a dual with Breck School, Norbie hit that mark.
"I saw 9.2 go up and I was really happy. I didn't really expect it," she said.
One week later in the Section 2AA Meet in Lakeville, Norbie did it again, a score of 9.05 to qualify for state.
"I felt the routine went really well. I hit both handstands, something that doesn't always happen. I took a step on the dismount, but I thought it was one of my best routines," Norbie said.
The lone qualifier at state for Chaska/Chanhassen, Norbie posted a score of 8.95 for 34th place on Feb. 22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Norbie said she tried not to think about the situation, having just one event, one shot at producing her best. There was no next event to come back in.
Coach Lacy said when you consider 320 gymnasts competed for a chance to make it to state, "placing 34th is pretty fantastic and we are incredibly proud of her!"
Kressler said the challenge of the high school season versus club is the coaches only get these girls for four months. Skills that can are normally trained over the course of a few weeks or months have to be done in weeks or days in high school.
"There just isn't the time to get in as many repetitions, which I think has been both a challenge and an opportunity for me as a coach, as I constantly am brainstorming ways that I can fast track a skill while also keeping the girls safe and confident. But the opportunity to achieve greatness is still there, it just depends on work ethic, no matter the program you're in," Kressler said.
"I want to come back next year, work on harder skills, work on bigger skills and get into the top 10," Norbie said.
ENDING ON TOP
Emma Siefker's high school career with Minnetonka was winding down, two more events remained. Why not go out on top.
The Skipper captain posted scores of 9.325 on both balance beam and floor exercise, finishing 17th and 31st, respectively, in the Class AA State Gymnastics Meet Feb. 22 in St. Paul.
Both scores were high school career-bests for Siefker of Chanhassen.
Teammate Elena Cantwell, an all-around qualifier, was 17th overall with a score of 36.9.
Her event scores and placings were: vault (9.45, 20th), beam (9.4, 12th), bars (8.7, 39th) and floor (9.35, 26th).