Izzy Roemer was the last runner into the state meet out of Section 2AAA Cross Country. The Chanhassen senior made the most out of the opportunity Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College course in Northfield.
Roemer ran an opening mile of 5:46, staying consistent throughout her 5,000-meter run, completing the state competition with an all-state time of 18:51.06 for 19th place.
Roemer, who will sign to run track and field and cross country at the University of Minnesota this week, was coming off back-to-back times of 19:12 at the Metro West Conference Championships and Section 2AAA Meet.
It was Roemer’s fastest time since a Sept. 18 run at the Metro Invite in Eden Prairie.
Chanhassen was 2-for-2 with all-state performances as Section 2AAA and Metro West Conference champion Marissa Long finished off her successful 2021 season with an eighth-place time of 18:36.57.
Long’s eighth-place showing is the program’s second-best finish behind a third-place time from Anastasia Korzenowski in 2016.
Long opened the 5K run with an opening mile of 5:45 and was seventh at the two-mile mark at 11:47. Nora Wagner of Edina, runner-up to Long at sections, passed her down the stretch for the seventh spot.
Ali Weimer, one of four seniors ahead of Long, was state champion for St. Michael-Albertville in 17:42.81 — a victory of 15 seconds. Long was the fastest sophomore in the field.
FANTASTIC FINISH
Nick Gilles was right where he wanted to be at the one-mile mark (4:49) and on the shoulder of the leader at the two-mile mark (9:50). The Minnetonka junior, among the top runners all season in Class AAA, went the distance.
Gilles passed Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Noah Breker, becoming the Skippers’ first state cross country boys champion since Bruce Johnson in 1965, a time of 15 minutes, 22.81 seconds.
“I have a good kick I guess. That’s my thing. I was surprised I was able to hang on,” Gilles told MN Milesplit. “I got better at my downhill running from Gale Woods. That last little gravel hill (Breker) started to slow down a bit and I sped right by him. I was just running the fastest tangents I possible could.”
Gilles flashed an “M” with fingers as he approached the finish line.
“I had to represent where I’m from, said Gilles, a shout-out to past Skipper runners.
Minnetonka, qualifying as a boys team for state for the first time since 1975, was fourth overall behind champion Wayzata (96), Minneapolis Southwest (118) and Mounds View (125) with a score of 135.
Andrew Vos, one of two seniors in the Skipper line-up, ran an all-state time of 16:03 for 13th place.
Max Westerlund (46th, 16:34), Ryan Fries (58th, 16:43) and Sean Fries (110th, 17:16) completed the team score. Sean Fries, an eighth grader, was the top finisher for his grade class, one of three runners in the state meet.
Minnetonka had three girls runners in the state field as well, led by all-state performer Ella Graham in 23rd place, a time of 18:55.37.
The Skipper sophomore was joined by eighth grader Abby Downin in 45th place (19:23) and junior Claire Cashman in 59th place (19:49).
FANTASTIC STATE DEBUT
Nolan Sutter was the seventh underclassmen across the finish line, the sixth sophomore, at the Class AAA State Cross Country Meet on Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Sutter, who made the Chaska varsity line-up as a seventh grader, now in his fourth high school season, qualified for his first state tournament at the Section 2AAA Meet with a seventh-place time of 16:41.
He was even better at state.
An opening mile of 5:01, Sutter ranged in the high 20s, low 30s, in terms of runner’s place, throughout the 5K race.
Sutter finished 31st, his second-best career time of 16 minutes, 21.26 seconds.
“Nolan had run one race faster this season (Alexandria in 16:07). Shortly thereafter he got sick and this impacted his conference meet were he ran nearly a minute slower. He shook that off knowing that the larger goal was always state. At the section meet he still wasn’t 100% but he was certainly on the mend,” Chaska coach Nate Foss said. “Leading up to state he was very focused, calm, and collected. We talked about a strategy and how the race would likely play out. He put a significant amount of focus on the 1K prairie section of the course that is off limits to spectators. When he popped out of there, just after the two-mile point, he was in a great position/pack (upper 20s/low 30s).”
Foss said Sutter was happy with his performance.
“It was a great showing for a sophomore and will be an experience that he can draw from heading back into cross country his junior year. His sights are already set on faster times and lower places,” Foss said.