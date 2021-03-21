PJ Velazquez has had a trying final season to say the least on the wrestling mat. A nagging foot injury from a match before the high school season began in January got worse when he sustained a shoulder injury that was going to cost him six weeks or so.
Velazquez, wearing a "We will wrestle again" T-shirt on the sidelines one match, did in fact return to the mat, two weeks earlier than anticipated.
And while he's not 100 percent still, Saturday's State Preliminary Tournament showed the Chanhassen senior as closer than he's been all season.
"I feel a lot better. The shoulder isn't as bad. It's still there, but it's better," he said.
The No. 1 seed out of Section 6AAA, Velazquez beat three opponents from the crossover with Section 5AAA to gain the title, advancing him to the state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 25. He is just one of eight wrestlers remaining in the bracket.
"The guys I wrestled certainly were more challenging. You look at our section and you look at the teams in our super section, St. Michael, Wayzata, these are the teams that I have struggled with competing at state. For me to be able to succeed, beating guys from those good teams, it gives me a lot of confidence. It shows me I have really improved," Velazquez said.
Following an opening round victory in 88 seconds by fall over Jason Sommers of Park Center, Velazquez pulled away in the semifinals from a 4-3 lead to a takedown and pin in the second period over sixth-ranked Dylan Schultz of Osseo; a wrestler that entered the match with just one loss.
With a spot in the state tournament on-the-line, Velazquez preserved over freshman Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville, a 5-2 win. Twice during the match was Velazquez able to grab an ankle and gain takedowns on the 29-win Wester.
The two wrestlers know each other from the Thorn Camp and from time competing against each other at Pinnacle Wrestling.
"I could tell he was trying to match me, trying to stay as low as he could. When he was launching some kind of snap with his arm, I would go for a cross body ankle grab and really put him in a tough position to stay on his feet," Velazquez said.
A 2-2 match through two periods, an escape and takedown in the third period was all the Storm Hawk captain needed to clinch the championship, a 5-2 score.
"For me, it's more than just having the experience. It's more me putting as much effort as I can into each match. Keeping the gas going and never stopping until the match is over," Velazquez said.
Velazquez, with a 19-3 record, is the No. 2 overall seed in the Class 3A 145-pound bracket. Only New Prague's Nick Novak (26-1), who beat him in the opening night of the season, is seeded higher.
The quarterfinal match is set between Velazquez and Cade Johnson (28-9) of Woodbury. In the other match on that side of the bracket is a pair of underclassmen in Wester and Josh Route (28-4) of Hastings.
Ranked wrestlers in the 8-man bracket are Novak (No. 2), Riley Quern of Shakopee (No. 10), Dalan Jones of Coon Rapids (No. 7), Wester (No. 6), and Velazquez (No. 5).
"My offense is coming along a lot better. I feel like my conditioning has improved and I am able to rapidly put on more moves. I'm able to put three moves in before I take a shot. I feel good about how I'm wrestling right now," Velazquez said.
In total, nine Section 6AAA wrestlers advanced to the state quarterfinals. They are champion Max McEnelly and runners-up Lincoln Vick, Gage Mueller and Alex Riley of Waconia, and runners-up Bryce Dagel of Eden Prairie, Vincent Gladbach of Minneapolis Washburn, RJ Chakolis of Hopkins, and Landon Nebel of Edina.
Chaska/Chanhassen had seven wrestlers reach the State Preliminary round include place-winners Stephen Dragos at 106 pounds, Michael Gillette at 113 pounds and Hunter Brackee at 285 pounds.
Gillette won 5-1 over Luke Koenen of Wayzata in the first round, defeating Steven Dolomengi of Park Center in a fall and a thrilling 6-5 win over Maple Grove's Connor Peterson.
Gillette, a seventh grader, lost a true-second match to top-10 ranked Lincoln Vick of Waconia in a 17-1 technical fall result for third place.
Brackee, a senior, won a match at 1:25 of the first period over Jason Anderson of Rogers in wrestlebacks. He lost a consolation semifinal match to state qualifier Vincent Gladbach of Minneapolis Washburn.
Dragos, a state qualifier in 2020 as an eighth grader, was a 6-5 winner over Osseo's Jameson Kulseth before dropping a 7-2 decision to Minnetonka's Charlie Palm in the consolation semifinals.
Other Storm Hawks in action March 20 were senior Grant Sussner (160 pounds), Russell Gillette (132 pounds) and Dylan Austad (120 pounds).
Top finishers were Minnetonka were Palm (fourth place, 106), Michael Giovinco (sixth, 120), Alex Shansey (sixth, 132), Diego Pitt (sixth, 138), Gabe Schumacher (fourth, 152), Marco Christiansen (fourth, 160), Alejandro Torbenson (sixth, 170), Carter Roth (sixth, 182), and Quinn Sell (fourth, 195).
MILESTONE WIN
Velazquez, who is planning on wrestling in college -- he's currently looking at North Dakota State University, Augsburg and Augustana -- recently moved into second place all-time in Chaska/Chanhassen program history.
The wrestler he passed, Chaska alumni Pat Smith, will attempt in coming weeks to qualify for the 2021 Olympics in Greco-Roman.
Velazquez currently sits at 185 career wins, second only to Brenden Olevson with 211 wins.
"It's a really big deal. I was disappointed to not have the chance to make the 200-win mark, but just knowing I was able to pass someone like Pat Smith really is a big honor," Velazquez said.
200 would have been nice, 212 would have been great, but what about 188 and the school's first state championship in wrestling?
"That's what I'm hoping for," Velazquez said.