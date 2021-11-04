Holy Family Catholic controlled play through the midfield, even getting a goal on a shot from 35 yards out.
But while the middle-third of play was on par for the top-seeded Fire, the other two zones, the defensive-third saw lapses, and the attacking-third was held in check, as fifth-seeded Breck School advanced to the Class A championship in a 4-1 final on Oct. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The loss snapped a nine-match unbeaten streak for Holy Family Catholic, which will play for third place at the West St. Paul Athletic Center at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
The opponent will be Cotter of Winona, which lost in the second semifinal, 4-0, to Minnehaha Academy.
Breck School, which entered the state tournament with an 8-4-4 record, played a competitive regular season schedule, facing Minnehaha Academy twice, along with state qualifiers Winona Cotter and St. Anthony Village in Class A, and Holy Angels in Class AA.
The Mustangs showed big-game experience throughout, finishing two scoring opportunities in the opening five minutes, while suffocating the Fire attack defensively.
Maeve Kelly, who came into the game with 35 goals, was credited with three shot attempts, just one on goal. The Fire moved her back in the formation in the second half into a midfield position, hoping to get her more active, but to no avail.
The Fire were held to two shots on goal over the final 40 minutes, facing a defensive-minded Mustang squad that had eight players back.
The two teams combined for three goals in the game's first five minutes.
Breck School's Georgia Lewin-Mils opened the scoring just 78 seconds in, corralling a ball that was loose in the Fire defensive zone, finding the open net with goaltender Olivia Paidosh off her line.
Holy Family Catholic countered, less than two minutes later, a right-footed attempt from senior captain Mimi Pavelka, under the crossbar, from 35 yards out, to tie the game at one.
But as quick as the Fire drew even, the Mustangs got the lead back, Dylan Baker finishing a cross from Maggie Mixon, for the 2-1 lead.
An own goal in the 17th minute off a Lewin-Mils corner kick, knocked into the net by a Fire player, gave Breck the 3-1 advantage in the first half.
Holy Family Catholic, in its nine-match unbeaten streak, had yet to keep a clean sheet, allowing a goal in each, but only once surrendering more than that. And only twice in the season, those coming in contests with then No. 1-ranked Southwest Christian and No. 2-ranked Minnehaha Academy.
Breck added a fourth goal in the 71st minute from JoJo Weissman for the final score.
