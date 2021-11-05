Maeve Kelly capped off five years of varsity soccer in the Holy Family Catholic program with her 36th and 37th goals of the season as the Fire drew with Cotter High School of Winona 2-2 in the Class A State Girls Soccer Tournament third-place game on Nov. 5 in West St. Paul.
No overtime is played in consolation games.
Kelly, an all-state first-team selection and Ms. Soccer finalist, netted a goal in each half for the Fire.
Kelly, held scoreless in the state semifinals for only the xxx time this season, buried a Gabby Legg feed at 22:15 of the first half for the 1-0 lead.
Kelly added a second tally, this time from Maggie Dowling, to regain the advantage at 2-1 with 8:08 left in regulation.
Cotter, with its star striker Olivia Gardner, who won the Class A Ms. Soccer award, tied the game at one in the 68th minute, while Sera Speltz found the net less than two minutes after Kelly, for the eventual tying goal.
Goaltender Olivia Paidosh came up with seven saves, multiple of the diving variety, stopping a breakaway attempt in the final minutes to preserve the draw.
Holy Family Catholic, section champions and state tournament participants for the first time, completed the 2021 season with a 14-3-3 record.
Breck School, which beat the Fire 4-1 in the state semifinals, and Minnehaha Academy, a team the Fire drew 4-4 with in the regular season, will meet in Saturday's Class A Championship at 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.