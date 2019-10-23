A streak of 10-plus halves of shutout soccer, nearly 800 consecutive minutes without a non-penalty shot finding the back of the net, Minnetonka seemed in a good position tied with Maple Grove Oct. 22.
A rematch of the 2018 Class AA State Girls Soccer quarterfinals, it was the Crimson that came up clutch in the opening round of state, a 2-0 final at North St. Paul High School.
Minnetonka beat Maple Grove in a shootout in the 2018 state playoffs en route to a championship season.
It was the first loss since Sept. 14 for the Skippers, which entered state with a 10-game unbeaten streak, the last nine matches by win. Minnetonka finished with a 15-3-1 record.
The two goals allowed was only the second time in 19 matches the Skippers surrendered more than one tally.
Scoreless into the 51st minute, a big boot downfield was settled by Maple Grove midfielder Emma Fournier. After dribbling along the right sideline, Fournier sent a perfect cross into the box, unmarked Jordan Pauly heading the ball through the outstretched arms of Minnetonka goaltender Olivia Graupmann for the 1-0 lead.
Following a good look from just outside the penalty box on a free kick for the Skippers, Maple Grove countered. A kick toward the Minnetonka goal, a foul was called for a clear out on Crimson attacker Kelley Kloncz.
Abby Schulte stepped up, connecting on the penalty kick goal for Maple Grove with 21:42 remaining for the final tally.
Maple Grove is now 16-2-1 overall.
Four of the top five seeds advanced in the quarterfinals, including No. 1 Champlin Park in a shootout over Stillwater. Rosemount and Centennial also advanced to the Monday, Oct. 28 semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.