Chanhassen had runners on base in all but one inning Tuesday morning. Of the 15 runners to reach base, three were 60 feet from home plate at third. Nine touched second base.
Yet every time, Elk River pitch Annie Voelkers, an Illinois State University commit, worked out of the jam. She stranded the winning run in scoring position in the seventh and eighth innings.
So nine innings Chanhassen and the Elks went in the Class 4A State Softball quarterfinal round. No team unable to break through until a two-out, bases-loaded single from sophomore Karina Tollberg on an 0-2 pitch.
Her sharp single to center field plated runner Emily Lackey from third base, starting the celebration at first base, Tollberg front and center, receiving the pink cowgirl hat from senior captain Abby Gronholz as the hero of the game.
Karina Tollberg walk-off single in bottom of 9th inning.
Chanhassen 1, Elk River 0
Sydney Schwartz 18K, 1BB, 2 hits
Annie Voelkers 14K, 3 hits
"I knew I had my entire team behind me and everyone was cheering for me, so that was really nice. ... I just hoped no one was catching it and then I looked to make sure Emily was running home. It was a pretty cool moment," Tollberg said.
Offense was at a premium throughout. Elk River managed just three base runners on singles from Annie Voelkers in the fourth and seventh innings, and the first walk issued by Chanhassen pitcher Sydney Schwartz in the post-season in the fourth inning as well.
Schwartz had an answer every time. Whether it was a strikeout -- 18 for the game to be exact -- or making it look easy fielding her position, finishing with two putouts and two assists.
An Elk River runner never reached third base in the game. The third consecutive game that statement has been true for Schwartz and the Storm.
Elk River had two quality swings in the ninth inning, but a running catch from Daisy Lang in center field, and an over-the-shoulder grab from left fielder Drew Sustacek kept the score at zero.
"It's this combination of being nervous and being excited. You just have to have confidence in your team and your teammates that we can find a way to win. Everyone just had to do their job out there. Sydney certainly had our backs with her pitching," Chanhassen senior first baseman Grace Clausen said.
Chanhassen had chances, and more chances to score throughout the game. Voelkers issued 10 walks, five intentionally to Schwartz, who never saw a pitch.
An Allie Perkins walk and Tollberg single in the second inning had multiple runners in scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Hannah Hollowaty. Voelkers countered with strikeout, strikeout.
Back-to-back walks with two outs in the fifth inning amounted to nothing on a pop out in foul territory for the third out.
Chanhassen had the winning run on second base in the seventh, and on third base with one out in the eighth inning. Voelkers picked up strikeouts in each situation. A diving catch from second baseman April Volkers on a blooper behind the pitcher's circle forced a ninth inning.
Chanhassen had bases loaded, 1 out. K, F4
Chanhassen had bases loaded, 1 out. K, F4
Top 9
Chanhassen 0, Elk River 0
1-2-3 batters for each team
"She was tough," Clausen said of Voelkers. "We haven't seen a pitcher like that where the fastball isn't her best pitch. She was throwing a lot of curve balls, and we were having a hard time adjusting to pitches on the corners."
A one-out intentional walk to Schwartz was followed by a walk to Lang and a sharp infield single that Elk River third baseman Greta Nelson did everything to keep in the dirt, saving a run.
After Voelkers picked up her 14th strikeout on a 3-2 swinging strike for out No. 2, Tollberg came up clutch with two strikes, sending Chanhassen to the state semifinals.
"The whole time I was running to second base I was just waiting to go celebrate with Karina. I had to make sure everyone touched their base, Emily scored, and then it was time to celebrate. It was a cool moment, and a really cool thing for someone like Karina. To get a hit like that, it should give her confidence the rest of the way," Clausen said.
"It was nerve wracking at the beginning, but our team does a really good job keeping it loose, keeping it fun. I think once we got a few innings done, we were able to block out the crowd, block out the noise, and just focus on ourselves and what we needed to do in the field and at the plate," Tollberg said.
Chanhassen will play unseeded Forest Lake at 5 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The Rangers upset top-seeded Stillwater, which won the state championship in 2018 and was runner-up in 2019.
Centennial and Rosemount meet in the second semifinal.
The championship game is at noon on Wednesday, June 16 with a third-place game at 10 a.m.