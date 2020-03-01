Evan Bock received a text message on Saturday. It was a good luck text from a former teammate Dolan Craine.
Go win a state title.
Craine, the 2018 Chanhassen High School graduate, was part of a small group of swimmers that taught Bock how to be a champion.
Craine, along with Jack Dahlgren and Ryan Druce, brought the little eighth grader along in 2017, the four swimmers placing third as a team. Chanhassen and Bock were medalists in two relays.
In 2018, Bock was a state champion in the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
"They got me here. And having Jack's record (in the butterfly) on the board really gave me a lot of motivation. Dolan's been a super close friend for years. We're still here and we're still swimming fast," Bock said.
On Saturday, now a junior, the top seed into the Class AA State finals in four events, Bock took what he learned from past teammates and helped pass it onto current ones.
Bock captured the 100-yard butterfly title, swimming legs on automatic All-American relays over 200 and 400 yards.
For the fourth consecutive season -- the second combined as Chaska/Chanhassen -- District 112 and Bock stood on the podium with team hardware. Second again to Edina in Class AA.
"For me, it was putting them into a position to compete, a position we could execute in at the end. For me as a coach, it's everything you see tonight, the smiles, the hugs, that's why you come on the deck every day," Chaska/Chanhassen first-year head coach Joe Mau said.
Totaling 217 1/2 points took 12 swims advancing to the finals, nine in championship heats.
Bock, with the fastest preliminary swim (20.83 seconds) in the 50-yard freestyle, took second to Eden Prairie's Section 2AA champion Soren Dunn, who won in 20.67 The top two finishers with All-American consideration times.
Following the diving break, Bock was back on the blocks, eyeing a state title in the 100-yard butterfly. Just 36 hundredths of a second off the all-time state record in the preliminaries, a school-record 48.56 seconds, the Chanhassen junior hit the wall in 48.86, an All-American time.
Ninth in the event a season ago, standing atop the podium felt really good.
"It felt great. My turns were a little off, but I still secured the win, which was the most important part," said Bock, who previous-best individual finish was seventh place in the 50-yard freestyle in 2019.
"Training with our club coach, Heidi (Miler of WEST Express), she really started focusing on my fly, building that up a little bit. A lot of training. Going into the high school season with Joe, he knew what I needed to do to become a champion. I think that's what got me to where I am right now," Bock said.
It wasn't just Bock. It was Luke Ridler, the senior collecting two more distance events podium finishes. It was Reese Hodgins reaching the championship finals in the 200 freestyle, a consolation championship heat winner as well.
It was sprinter Sam Brennan. It was Josiah Dunker, realizing his sprinter speed, moving up the podium in the backstroke race.
Chaska/Chanhassen had a finalist in nine of 11 races. Edina, despite no event victories, totaled 323 points, winning the team title in Class AA.
"I couldn't be more proud of the effort and the commitment these guys have put in to swimming and diving. It's such a tough sport, to see the smiles on their faces, their accomplishments, I'm not related, but the closest thing right now is proud papa," Mau said.
MOVING ON UP
Seventh in the backstroke as a sophomore, Dunker moved up two positions over the final 50 yards, placing fourth out of lane one in a Chaska school record-time of 51.05 seconds.
Earlier in the meet, Dunker used a final 50 split of 23.79 in the 100-yard freestyle, tying for fifth place in 46.34 seconds. That time broke the Chaska school record as well.
"I was not expecting to go that fast. I saw that time and I knew I was set-up to do really well the rest of the night. I was going places," Dunker said.
It was a big night in freestyle events for the Storm Hawks.
Ridler, the lone competing senior, was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, a time of 1:41.07. The Chaska swimmer was one spot better than in 2019, bettering his preliminary time by 17 hundredths of a second.
Hodgins, 13th in the 200 event as a sophomore, hit the wall in seventh place in 1:42.19, just off his preliminary time of 1:41.62.
Ridler also gained a position from his previous best in the 500 freestyle, earning his third consecutive state medal in the event, placing fourth in 4:36.12.
Hodgins won the consolation heat of the 100-yard freestyle for ninth place in a career-best 46.83 seconds, while Brennan was 10th in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.50.
Freshman Lucas Becker, making his state debut, was 20th in the backstroke (53.56), while Becker, AJ Dehnke, Dunker, and Brennan posted the 10th-fastest time in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:36.64.
Brennan had the fastest freestyle split of any of the 16 swimmers in the event, a time of 20.49 seconds.
"Seeing that Chaska record board, there was a pretty old record on there for the 100 free (Ben Hendrickson). I wanted them both. I'm super excited to have done it," said Dunker, also of the 100 backstroke.
RELAY VICTORIES
Individual success is fun, but relay team success is where it's at. And Chaska/Chanhassen went out and won two relay championships for the second time in three years.
Like 2019, a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay, it was Edina and the Storm Hawks upfront. This time Chaska/Chanhassen won.
Hodgins into Brennan into Bock into Ridler. An automatic All-American time of 1:24.14. A school record for both Chaska and Chanhassen. Only one other relay in state history going faster.
Monster splits of 20.61 and 20.48 from Brennan and Bock set the stage for Ridler to take it home. An anchor leg of 21.24 holding off Edina by nearly a whole second.
It was much tighter in the 400 relay.
Splits of 47.07 from Hodgins, 46.27 from Dunker and 46.25 from Ridler had Bock into the water 29 hundredths of a second ahead of Charlie Webb of Edina.
"I saw Edina and Eden Prairie right there with us and I knew I had to take it out as fast as I could," Bock said.
Bock was a shot out of a cannon over the first 50, a split of 21.11. By the turn at 75 yards, the Chanhassen junior's gap had tightened dramatically.
"The last 15 yards, I look over and I see Charlie Webb right next to me and I think, 'wow, this is going to be a close one.' I got my hand in there," Bock said.
Bock and the Storm Hawks hit the wall in an All-American time of 3:04.82. Edina and Webb were one-tenth of a second behind in 3:04.92.
There was no second-best to the Hornets in relay events this year.
"It was pretty epic, feels awesome," Dunker said of the relay victories. "We've been talking about doing this all year. That's all we've been talking about at practice all year."