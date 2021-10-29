A look at the scoreboards at center courts at Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesotashowed something unusual. Minnetonka trailing not only one match, but three.
In a season in which the top-ranked Skippers girls tennis team lost just eight total matches, winning the program's first team title since 1975 two days earlier on Oct. 27, playing from behind is something Minnetonka has been unaccustomed to this season.
In fact, senior Annika Elvestrom hadn't lost a set all season. But, there she was, along with younger sister, Karina, losing six of the first eight games in the Class AA doubles championship on Oct. 29.
One court over, teammate Sarah Shahbaz, state doubles champion with Annika Elvestrom in 2019, trailed top-ranked Zoe Adkins of Maple Grove by a 5-1 score.
A score unheard of against one of the state's top players this season, and over the last three years.
Losing isn't something Minnetonka players are used to. So what did they do? They won.
Shahbaz won four straight games, breaking serve twice, winning the first set in a 7-2 tie-breaker, never looking back 7-6, 6-0 in the singles championship.
The Elvestroms jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the second set and never lost the momentum, claiming the doubles title by a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 decision over Julia Baber and Paige Sargent of Rochester Century.
"They played a flawless first set. They were poaching a ton at the net, taking away the middle. We made a lot of mistakes, weren't finishing our ground strokes, missed some volleys," Karina said.
"After that first set, I think the jitters were out. We started making more shots. We started hitting through the ball," Annika said.
Annika Elvestrom knew firsthand what kind of match she was getting into against Baber and Sargent. It took three sets in 2019 with Shahbaz to defeat the Century pair for the state title.
Despite Baber and Sargent playing a grueling 2 1/2-hour match in the semifinals against a team from Mounds View, they were the sharper team in the first set, limiting mistakes and putting the pressure on Minnetonka.
"I knew going into it was going to be tough. They are a great doubles team, definitely one of the best in the state. You have to beat them, they don't beat themselves," Annika said.
🏆Minnetonka is your Class AA Doubles Champion! Annika and Karina Elvestrom win in 3 sets: 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. @TonkaSkippers @mtkagirlstennis @MSHSLjohn— Minnesota Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) October 29, 2021
Watch more highlights: https://t.co/alVHKcwRC8 pic.twitter.com/r69UjATJe8
Both sisters said the long wait to play was detrimental in that they had time to overthink about the match ahead. Once they started playing point by point, they could feel the match going in their favor.
"This is something I'll tell my kids someday definitely. That I won a state title with my sister," Annika said.
With Shahbaz wanting to play singles at state this year, and Annika Elvestrom feeling her best chance at winning a second state title was in doubles, it was only a natural pairing to play with her sister.
With Karina's doubles playing partner, Kelsey Phillips, also going on the singles side, the decision was made.
"I knew I was going to play doubles, and after Kelsey, Karina is definitely No. 4 on our team, so it made so much sense. We figured why not have her hop on with me," Annika said.
How did the big sister react in times of despair? The same as when Karina made a big shot. Always a smile, always encouraging.
"It wasn't hard at all. She always pumps me up. I know she'd never get too mad at me. She's always thinking how she can bring people up with her words," Karina said.
Shahbaz fell behind 5-1 in the singles championship after a long wait with Adkins being taken to three sets in her semifinal, a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 match with Minnetonka's Phillips.
Shahbaz had no trouble on the other side of the bracket, a 6-0, 6-3 win over Roseville Area's Nicole Ridenour.
After the slow start, Shahbaz changed up her style, forcing Adkins deep into the court with slow lobs. Adkins, visibly frustrated, saw the Minnetonka junior win four straight games, eventually a 6-6 match, a tie-breaker victory for Shahbaz, 7-2 for the first set.
🏆Sarah Shahbaz from Minnetonka is your Class AA Singles Champion! Shahbaz won in 3 sets: 7-6, 6-0, 7-2. @TonkaSkippers @mtkagirlstennis @MSHSLjohn— Minnesota Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) October 29, 2021
Catch more highlights: https://t.co/JewPvnlHqr pic.twitter.com/viMSNagdiI
The now two-time state champion won six straight games in the second set to claim Minnetonka's first state singles title since Bella Lambert in 2016.
"We're so proud of Sarah, of all our girls for finishing in the top four," Karina said.
Phillips received a forfeit in the third-place match. Minnetonka's second doubles team of Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite, after advancing through the first two rounds unscathed on Oct. 28, lost to the Elvestroms 6-2, 6-1, in the semifinals.
Mounds View's Molly Austin and Katerina Smiricinschi won the third-place match 7-6, 6-2, over Prondzinski and Medzuikaite, who were playing in their state individual tournament debut.
"To finish the tournament like that, and on top of a team championship already, it was a special week. I know I speak for Karina and I when I say that team championship was really important for us. We wanted to win that for (former coach Dave Stearns)," Annika said.
Annika hasn't decided where to attend college, but has recently visited Creighton University in Nebraska and the University of St. Thomas. Some place in the Midwest, she said.
Karina, with two years left in high school, has a team and doubles championship titles to defend in 2022.
"I'd love to play with Kelsey and see if we can make it three straight for Minnetonka," Karina said.