Needing a one-match swing from two previous regular season meetings with Edina, Minnetonka, down in five matches in the Class AA State Girls Tennis Championship, suddenly found some momentum.
Sarah Shahbaz won the second set at first singles.
Kelsey Phillips and Karina Elvestrom led 4-2 at first doubles.
Sarah Bernet and Annika Elvestrom already completed victories at fourth and second singles.
Maybe it was time for Minnetonka to take over the reigns in Minnesota State tennis.
Edina, though, with seniors in the top positions, put the pedal down. Jessica Ip and Shay Reger finished off the first doubles match 6-4, 7-5 over Phillips and Elevstrom.
A minute later, defending state champion Nicole Copeland wore down Shahbaz, a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory to clinch the 23rd state championship title for departing Hornet coach Steve Paulsen.
Edina, which beat Minnetonka 4-3 twice this season, won the Class AA final by a 5-2 score Oct. 23 at Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota.
Like the last meeting, Bernet (6-0, 6-1) and Annika Elvestrom (6-3, 6-2) gave the Skippers team points in singles.
Edina, meanwhile, scored victories at third doubles, a 6-2, 6-4 decision, and second doubles, 7-6, 6-2. Minnetonka's lone seniors, Taylor Kamps and Libby Andraschko, doubles partners for three seasons, fought back in the first set after trailing 5-1.
That left three matches on the court, two needed for the win.
Shahbaz, which led 4-1 in the first set before Copeland rallied for five straight games, forced a third set in the top singles position. After jumping out to a 2-1 lead, the Skipper freshman ran out of gas, barely able to return the ball over the net after running all over the court the entire match.
At third singles, Emily Jurgens forced a third set for Minnetonka, but Edina's Sami Hankinson put the final touches on the win with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 decision.
It was the second consecutive runner-up finish for the Skippers, which were beat 7-0 in the 2018 finals by Edina.
Minnetonka, which beat Becker 7-0 and Mounds View 6-1 in the first two rounds of state, return two juniors, one sophomore, four freshmen, and an eighth grader from the state line-up.
The individual state tournament is Oct. 24 and 25. Karina Elvestrom plays in singles with Annika Elvestrom and Shahbaz the top seed in doubles.