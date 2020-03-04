All eyes are on St. Paul for the 76th annual Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Tournament March 4-7. Top seeds are Andover in Class AA and Warroad in Class A.
THE SCHEDULE/RESULTS
Class A
Wednesday, March 4
Quarterfinals
11 a.m. Mankato East/Loyola (14-13-1) vs. (2) St. Cloud Cathedral (23-3-1)
1 p.m. Monticello (20-7-1) vs. (3) Hermantown (21-3-4)
6 p.m. Hutchinson (19-8-1) vs. (1) Warroad (26-2-0)
8 p.m. (5) Delano/Rockford (22-6-0) vs. (4) Mahtomedi (20-8-0)
Xcel Energy Center
Thursday, March 5
Consolation semifinals
10 a.m. and noon at Mariucci Arena
Friday, March 6
Championship semifinals
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, March 7
Consolation final
10 a.m. at Mariucci Arena
Third place
9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center
Championship
Noon at the Xcel Energy Center
Class AA
Thursday, March 5
Quarterfinals
11 a.m. Maple Grove (20-8-0) vs. (2) The Blake School (22-6-0)
1 p.m. Lakeville South (21-7-0) vs. (3) Eden Prairie (22-5-1)
6 p.m. St. Thomas Academy (18-8-2) vs. (1) Andover (24-3-1)
8 p.m. (5) Hill-Murray (19-6-3) vs. (4) Moorhead (21-5-1)
Xcel Energy Center
Friday, March 6
Consolation semifinals
10 a.m. and noon at Mariucci Arena
Championship semifinals
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, March 7
Consolation final
Noon at Mariucci Arena
Third place
4 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center
Championship
7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center
WHERE TO WATCH
45TV will broadcast all quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games. The stream can be found at prep45.com. School Space Media will stream the consolation rounds and third-place games. View the stream for free at www.prepspotlight.tv.
WATCH IN PERSON
Single-session tickets for all sessions at Xcel Energy Center are $19 for adults and $12 for students. Single session tickets at 3M Arena are $14 for adults and $9 for students. Gates open one hour prior to each session.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the tournament on Twitter:
AROUND THE WEB
Chaska falls to Eden Prairie in section final: Eric Kraushar
Hutchinson reaches state for first time since 2009: Vinny Harvieux
HISTORY OF HOCKEY
Do you love the state high school tournament? Check out these resources to keep you busy for hours.