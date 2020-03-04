State Boys Hockey

All eyes are on St. Paul for the 76th annual Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Tournament March 4-7. Top seeds are Andover in Class AA and Warroad in Class A.

THE SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Class A

Wednesday, March 4

Quarterfinals

11 a.m. Mankato East/Loyola (14-13-1) vs. (2) St. Cloud Cathedral (23-3-1)

1 p.m. Monticello (20-7-1) vs. (3) Hermantown (21-3-4)

6 p.m. Hutchinson (19-8-1) vs. (1) Warroad (26-2-0)

8 p.m. (5) Delano/Rockford (22-6-0) vs. (4) Mahtomedi (20-8-0)

Xcel Energy Center

Thursday, March 5

Consolation semifinals

10 a.m. and noon at Mariucci Arena

Friday, March 6

Championship semifinals

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, March 7

Consolation final

10 a.m. at Mariucci Arena

Third place

9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center

Championship

Noon at the Xcel Energy Center

Class AA

Thursday, March 5

Quarterfinals

11 a.m. Maple Grove (20-8-0) vs. (2) The Blake School (22-6-0)

1 p.m. Lakeville South (21-7-0) vs. (3) Eden Prairie (22-5-1)

6 p.m. St. Thomas Academy (18-8-2) vs. (1) Andover (24-3-1)

8 p.m. (5) Hill-Murray (19-6-3) vs. (4) Moorhead (21-5-1)

Xcel Energy Center

Friday, March 6

Consolation semifinals

10 a.m. and noon at Mariucci Arena

Championship semifinals

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, March 7

Consolation final

Noon at Mariucci Arena

Third place

4 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

Championship

7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

WHERE TO WATCH

45TV will broadcast all quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games. The stream can be found at prep45.com. School Space Media will stream the consolation rounds and third-place games. View the stream for free at www.prepspotlight.tv.

WATCH IN PERSON

Single-session tickets for all sessions at Xcel Energy Center are $19 for adults and $12 for students. Single session tickets at 3M Arena are $14 for adults and $9 for students. Gates open one hour prior to each session.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the tournament on Twitter:

@MSHSLJohn (John Millea)

@epnewssports (Dan Huss)

@ChanChaskaSport (Eric Kraushar)

@FollowThePuck

