Winter seasons are for the Skippers and the state tournament. Once again, Minnetonka High School was at or near the top this post-season.
Minnetonka swept the alpine ski championships, a six-point victory for the girls over Stillwater led by Marisa Witte in a fourth-place finish among team qualifiers in a two-run combined time of 1:20.65.
Teammates Bella Kelly (1:23.62), Stella Pachmayer (1:23.94) and Stella Stinnett (1:25.21) were 10th, 12th and 14th for the Skippers.
Minnetonka dominated the boys team competition, a 26-point margin over Edina. The Skippers had four skiers in the top-nine led by Stephen Reddington, who had the third-fastest second run, an overall time of 1:15.27.
JD Landstrom (1:16.22), Steve Conlin (1:20.68) and Evan Jones (1:20.88) completed the team score.
Also at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minnetonka Nordic skier AJ Hemink posted an all-state pursuit time of 29 minutes, 56 seconds, to place 11th in the boys race.
Fellow Skippers Elena Hicks and Nina Fedje were 46th and 51st in the girls race, times of 38:25 and 38:29.
At the Xcel Energy Center, Minnetonka, having lost in the state girls hockey semifinals in three consecutive seasons, the Skippers reached the Class AA State Championship in February.
Goals from Lindzi Avar and Senja Leeper, and 23 saves from Sophia Johnson, helped Minnetonka top rival Edina 2-1 in the semifinals.
Minnetonka, trailing 2-0 early, led 3-2 and 4-3 in the second period, eventually falling 5-4 to unbeaten and top-ranked Andover in the championship. The four goals was only the second time Andover allowed more than two goals; both times to the Skippers.
Ava Lindsay’s second goal of the title game gave Minnetonka a 4-3 lead into the third period.
Andover scored the game-winner on a 4-on-4 opportunity with 1:40 left in regulation. Johnson stopped 26 shots, while Lindsay had two assists and a four-point game. Grace Sadura added a goal and assist as well for the Skippers.
Minnetonka also had state competitors in individual sports, gymnastics, wrestling and boys swimming and diving. Emma Callahan was 40th on uneven bars (8.575) with Elena Cantwell taking 26th on vault (9.3) for Skipper gymnasts.
In St. Paul, Marco Christiansen, one of four Minnetonka wrestlers competing in state, was third overall at 170 pounds. Christiansen went 4-1 in the Class AAA tournament, victories of 10-3 and 9-7 to reach the semifinals where the Skipper sophomore lost to eventual champion Hunter Lyden of Stillwater. He rebounded with 5-0 and 5-3 wins for the medal finish.
Charlie Palm and Peter Barrett each went 0-2 in their respective brackets, while Anthony Chernikh was unable to wrestle in his first state tournament.
Across the river in Minneapolis, Minnetonka was third in the Class AA State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. Carson Witte, third in the 100-yard butterfly in an All-American consideration time of 49.34 seconds, was state champion events later in the 100-yard breaststroke. He posted an All-American time of 54.31, a varsity team record.
Carson and Evan Witte, Myonghai Cho, and Graham Muench started the meet with a runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay (1:33.50), while Ryan McGuirk, the Wittes and Muench combined for a second-place time in the 200-yard freestyle in an All-American time of 1:24.60.
McGuirk, seventh in the 100-yard freestyle, a time of 46.88 seconds, swam the anchor leg of a fourth-place 400-yard freestyle relay team that featured seniors Ryan Diede and Luke Edwards, and freshman Max Louie.
Consolation finalists were McGuirk in the 200 individual medley (11th/1:55.66), Evan Witte in the 50 freestyle (13th/21.90) and 100 backstroke (10th/52.15), and Henry Rosenhagen in the 100 butterfly (10th/50.94).
Minnetonka boys hockey and girls basketball lost in the section semifinals, leaving the seventh-ranked boys basketball team still in play, a meeting with Prior Lake in the quarterfinals on March 9.
PODIUM FINISHES
Five top-eight swims led Chaska/Chanhassen to a seventh-place team finish with 107 points in the Class AA State Boys Swimming and Diving Meet on March 5 at the University of Minnesota.
Lucas Becker swam in the championship final in four events, two individually, including a fifth-place time of 21.25 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. He later added a seventh-place time of 51.31 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Senior Brayden Slavik accomplished a feat he set out to grab at the state meet, breaking the Chaska 500-yard freestyle record, posting a time of 4:35.57 in the preliminaries, eclipsing the old time from Luke Ridler.
Slavik was fifth in the 500 event in the finals in a swim of 4:38.87. He also added a 16th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.84.
Other individual state swims came from Casey Bretz in the 200 individual medley (22nd/1:58.88), William Currie in the 100-yard butterfly (24th/53.14) and AJ Dehnke (11th/58.89) in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Dehnke, a senior, was part of a seventh-place 200-yard medley relay to open the championship finals, joined by Becker, Currie and Bretz,
Seniors Dehnke, Slavik and Miguel Francois were 12th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Bretz.
Bretz, Slavik, Francois, and Becker concluded the meet with a sixth-place time of 3:11.65 in the 400-yard freestyle relay; a season-best time.
Diving state qualifiers, Brian Gilbertson and Adam Wilson, were 23rd and 29th in their state debuts, posting four-dive scores of 135.40 and 118.40.
Edina (355), Eden Prairie (200) and Minnetonka (170) were the top-three team finishers.
TOUGH DRAW
How was Section 6AAA champion Michael Gillette greeted to the State Wrestling Tournament? With a draw that saw him face sixth-ranked Jayden Haueter of Apple Valley and fourth-ranked Cael Robb of Owatonna.
The Chaska/Chanhassen eighth grader, a winner of 30 matches this season, fell to Haueter in the first round before dropping an 8-0 decision to Robb. Gillette’s opponents finished third and fourth in the 132-pound bracket.
Max McEnelly of Waconia and Will Sather of Eden Prairie were state champions from Section 6AAA.