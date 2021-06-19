The Class AA State Girls Track and Field Meet doesn't officially kick off until Minnetonka takes the track in the opening 4x800 relay race. It's been Jane Reimer-Morgan's baby over the years.
The Skippers were state champions in the race in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. While placing second to Edina in 2016, Minnetonka ran a time that would have been an all-time state record.
After a hiccup in 2017, Minnetonka won titles in 2018 and 2019. The last one a bit of a shocker, the Skippers seeded fifth, seven seconds behind Wayzata. Never count out the Skippers.
And that was the mantra June 19 up against Wayzata in the opening race. The Trojans exceeded their section time by 12 seconds. Minnetonka was three seconds faster as well, placing second in 9:19.75.
No victory, but certainly keeping with tradition.
"There's definitely a huge legacy in the 4x8 and a lot of that starts with Coach Jane. She puts a lot of energy into it, and always puts the best runners into it. We've always have had a strong and deep distance squad, so we always seem to have good competition for a spot on the relay," senior Annalise Johnson said.
Johnson was part of the 2018 and 2019 championship teams. LeBlanc ran anchor as a freshman, crossing the finish line, surrounded by teammates within seconds.
"I think for me, this was an opportunity to show what Minnetonka has in our distance program. It was hard for us last fall. We had a really strong cross country team. I feel like this race was saying we're still here; we're still around. Personally, for me, as a senior, this was a remarkable finish with people I've been running with for so many years. I couldn't ask for more," senior Anna Cherian said.
Johnson and Cherian took the baton around the track the first four laps, heading off to freshman Ella Graham in her state debut. A split of 2:19 in the third leg.
"I run with them during cross country and this definitely was a fun experience spending so much time together. To race with them at state, it was very special for me," Graham said.
LeBlanc was the fastest Minnetonka runner in 2:14.97, passing Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park to move the Skippers into second place.
"At first I just wanted to catch up to her, keep up with her the best I could. When I passed her, I felt good, I knew I had enough in me to keep pushing. I really felt I could keep up the pace with my training from the past couple of weeks. I had a lot of confidence I could hang on," LeBlanc said.
Asked if Minnetonka will be back in 2022, and come out on top, Graham said, "you never know."
The runner-up relay finish was the start of a big day on and off the track for Minnetonka, which tied Edina for third place in the team standings with 56 points.
Rosemount swept the boys and girls competition, a whopping 86 points to the St. Michael-Albertville girls with a score of 65.
Minnetonka had two individuals and a second relay, the 4x400, also place second overall. Freshman Ruby Pajibo, running out of lane one, was just seven hundredths of a second off a championship, posting a personal-best time of 14.56 seconds in the 100 hurdles.
Sophomore Winona Stone, one of three jumpers to hit five feet, five inches, at sections in high jump, was among the final three at state. Making her first attempt at 5-5 gave her second place behind Nia Holloway of Eden Prairie, who won the competition at five feet, eight inches.
Claire Kohler, Graham, Kathryn Mindak, and LeBlanc combined for a time of 3:55.27, a season-best, in the final race. LeBlanc's final lap of 56.26 seconds came within a half-second of Edina's Izzy Engle.
Kohler, also a freshman, ran a personal-record time of 44.48 seconds in the 300 low hurdles for third place. LeBlanc added a seventh-place finish in the 400 meters in 57.92 seconds.
An all-underclassmen 4x100 relay team of Bentley Hendrickson, Lucy Hiller, Pajibo, and Briena Giebel ran a season-best time of 49.22 for fifth place.
ALL-STATE FINISHES
Minnetonka, with three boys state-qualifying times, got a team-best fourth-place finish from senior Austin Hunter in the 800 meters June 19.
Hunter, who posted an opening lap time of 55 seconds, was just 16 hundredths of a second off his season-best time in 1:56.28.
Hunter also ran a leg on the seventh-place 4x400 relay team of Cosmo Guion, Walker Liu and Chase McPherson. Minnetonka combined for a time of 3:28.22, nearly three seconds off a Section 6AA pace.
McPherson ran an anchor leg of 50.25 seconds after the senior was 12th in the open 400 in 51.40 seconds.
Minnetonka was 38th with nine team points.