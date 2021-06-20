Ben Scheller was right where he wanted to be through seven laps, 70-second splits throughout much of the Class AA State Track and Field boys 3,200-meter race. The Chanhassen senior sat in the front with top challengers Gabe Smit of Prior Lake and Elliot McArthur of Mounds View.
"I was there until the final lap. They sped up and I just couldn't keep the distance between them and me close enough," Scheller said.
Isabella Roemer wasn't where she hoped to be through 2,800 meters, two seconds behind the trail pack. Nine seconds behind leader Analee Weaver of Stillwater Area. As hard as the Chanhassen junior pushed, making up ground proved to be challenging.
"After the two-mile I was bummed. It was hard being seeded first and getting beat by three other girls. I was seeded third in the one mile, so there wasn't that pressure, so I went out there and tried to run top three. In the two mile, there was no one behind me to keep me accountable, so I drifted back. I knew in my second race I had to try and race from the front," Roemer said.
Learning from their opening races June 17, competing in one-mile races on the third day of the state tournament June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School, both Scheller and Roemer took the lead early, each placing second in the 1,600 meters.
Roemer is now the proud owner of program records in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, besting times once set by Minnesota Gopher All-Big Ten runner Anastasia Korzenowski and Storm former state champion Emily Castanias.
"I tried to put myself behind Weaver because I knew she'd run fast. I just tried to stay with her for as long as I could. Honestly, those girls (Weimer and Weaver) pulled me through. They pushed me to that point," Roemer said
For Scheller, he leaves the program as a record holder in the 1,600 meters, a time of 4:15.43 from sections.
"I felt like in my second race when Gabe and Elliot went, I was able to keep them a bit closer. It wasn't until the final 100 where they really pulled ahead. It was unfortunate Elliot tumbled over and got DQed. Things were very much like the 3,200, just that I was in a better position," Scheller said.
FRONT OF THE PACK
Legends of the Chanhassen cross country and track program were on hand to cheer on Scheller. There was 800-meter school record holder Torin Christianson, multi-time state qualifier Zach Long, and 3,200-meter school record holder Nick Scheller, Ben's older brother.
Coming out for cross country as a freshman, Ben was always known as "Nick's brother." Over four years, reactions went from "there's another Scheller" to "yes, and his name is Ben, remember it."
"My freshman year I didn't really care about running. Sophomore year I started to think how cool it would be to be one of the top runners on my team. I'd never imagine that I would be getting second and third in state in the mile and two-mile. Even at the beginning of the season I was thinking qualifying for state would be great. Never all this," Scheller said.
Scheller posted a time of nine minutes, 20.86 seconds, for third place in the two mile. His final lap clocked in at 61 seconds, pulling away with champion Smit (9:19.38) and McArthur (9:19.65) from a fourth runner in the pack, Sam Scott of Minneapolis Southwest.
The time for Scheller was a personal-best effort.
"Everyone got off to a fast start off the line, and when he hit about 100 meters everyone started to slow down. I had a pretty good time coming in, so I didn't want to race like that. I didn't know how my legs would respond off the 3,200. I didn't want to have to find out battling a guy for a top-five spot, so I thought let's speed this thing up," Scheller said of his race.
"People stuck with me. It wasn't like I was at a 4:10-pace. I just felt like if I was in the lead, I could be in a good position late to try and win it," he added.
With Class A competing on June 18, Class AA distance runners got a day off before competing in the 1,600 meters on June 20. Both Scheller and Roemer felt renewed strength because of it.
"I definitely could feel it in my legs yesterday in my run. My side was hurting. I was really glad we had an extra day. I don't think I would have run as well yesterday," Scheller said.
"My calves were cramping last night. I did foam rolling, stretching, ice baths, and yet my legs were still feeling it. After two nights of sleep, rest, I felt great today. I don't know how the Class A girls did it. That extra day was big," Roemer said.
Scheller jumped out to the lead 200 meters in and held it through the first three laps, splits between 1:05 and 1:06. McCarthy made his move at the end of the third lap. Smit went with him, too. Scheller worked to hang on.
When McCarthy lost his balance with 50 meters to go, falling to the track, Scheller moved into second place, finishing in a time of four minutes, 17.76 seconds. Smit was first at 4:15.96.
Roemer, one of six runners within a second of the leader at the 1,200-meter mark, put some distance with Alexandria Weimer of St. Michael-Albertville and Weaver from the trail pack. Roemer, with a 69-second final lap, passed Weaver, the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Association Athlete of the Year, to place second.
Give Roemer 50 more meters and she might have been state champion. Her time of 4:50.37 was just 44 hundredths of a second behind Weimer.
"The race went by so fast. With one lap to go, Alex Weimer made a move, passing both Weaver and I. I figured I had to go with them. My coach told me not to make a move too early. 300 to go, that's when I needed to go. I've never been known to have a kick, but I knew I had to go for it. I felt good, I felt strong. I couldn't believe I passed Weaver. This was the race I have been looking forward to running it seems like for months," Roemer said.
HIGH JUMPERS
Down to five remaining high jumpers, Alec Ungar began to think, "can I win this thing?"
After making six feet, five inches, for the first time in competition, the Chanhassen senior set his sights on making the next height. He just missed his second attempt, drawing a "you got this" from the crowd.
"For me, mostly it's about holding my form. I tend to come out of it a little bit early. For me when I get to higher heights I have to hold my form longer," Ungar said of his strategy.
While the final attempt was a miss, Ungar, placing fourth, one of four jumpers to hit 6-5, it was the best finish in boys program history at state in the event.
"I'm excited, but I felt like I could get 6-6 and maybe make a run at the whole thing. I jumped six-five, got a new PR, so I'm happy about that," Ungar said.
Jacob Ziebarth of Cambridge-Isanti, the top seed, made jumps at 6-6 and 6-7 for the title.
Chanhassen had a girls high jumper at state for the first time since Taylor Johnson in 2011. Even after bowing out of the competition, Emma Starkey stayed around to watch the fellow jumpers through.
The Storm junior was soaking in every minute of the state tournament. After initially not thinking she had qualified, an official telling her she was third at sections, a coach from Shakopee High School pulled out a rule book, contesting the ruling.
The result was a jump-off. Some 30 minutes after the end of the competition.
After both jumpers missed at five feet, three inches, Starkey hit at 5-2, clinching a spot in state with her opponent hitting the bar.
Starkey, who said she is used to jumping into the competition around 4 1/2 feet, hitting her stride, made second attempts at opening heights of 4-10 and five feet. She was unable to match her career-best at 5-2, placing 14th.
A third Chanhassen jumper, Eric Sather, was unable to compete in the pole vault event after reporting for service to Army Basic Combat Training in Georgia. Sather had the sixth-highest seed from sections at 13 feet, 10 inches.
Five vaulters hit 14 feet in the state meet led by Jack Helmich of Wayzata at 14 1/2 feet.
Chanhassen was 12th in the boys standings with 24 points with the girls in 13th place with 16 points.
"It felt really special this year. It felt like more of a team this year. Everyone felt together as one. It was a great season," said Ungar about the Chanhassen program, which won the Section 2AA boys team title, while the girls claimed the Metro West Conference Championships.