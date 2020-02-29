Reaching the final six at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament usually means navigating a close win or two. Coming out on top of a 50-50 match.
Chaska/Chanhassen junior Pedro Velazquez accomplished this in 2019, eventually finishing in fifth place in his second state tournament.
The No. 7 seed in the Class 3A 138-pound bracket, Velazquez earned a one-point victory in round one. He also earned a two-point win in wrestlebacks. In the end, though, he came up one match short of the medal round, finishing with 44 wins in 50 matches this season.
Velazquez fell 5-0 to Solomon Lankow of Park, Cottage Grove, in the consolation quarterfinals, on the second day of competition. Lankow earned a takedown in the second period, adding back points in the third period.
Velazquez won his tournament opener 5-4 over Atlie Danielson of Brainerd, a takedown and reversal the difference for the Storm junior.
In a rematch against second seed Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville, the score was the same after two periods from a previous meeting in the East Ridge Ruckus in January.
Velazquez, up 1-0, saw Becker get clear for an escape, the match tied at one into overtime. Becker won 5-2 in the first meeting, getting a takedown out of a scramble for the 3-1 win.
A second-period takedown from Velazquez and escape in the third period added up to a 3-1 win over Hastings' John Kendall in wrestlebacks.
Big things are ahead for Chaska/Chanhassen's other state qualifier, eighth grader Stevie Dragos.
Count the 2020 state tournament as a "get your feet wet" experience.
Dragos, who won 14 matches in 21 bouts before state, was pinned at 1:20 of the first period by state finalist Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville in the opening round.
In wrestlebacks, Dragos was defeated in 51 seconds by Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis.
TWO SKIPPERS WIN STATE MATCHES
There is no such thing as an easy win at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament. Add in the seeding process and Minnetonka's six wrestlers were faced with challenging odds.
Still, the Skippers gained a pair of state wins, though none reached the second day of competition.
Senior Andrew Sanders, making his third state tournament appearance individually, fourth overall, finished the season with a career-high 39 wins.
The No. 8 seed won his tournament opener 6-0 over Nolan Myers of Hastings, takedowns in the first and second periods.
Sanders gained the first takedown in the quarterfinals against defending champion Trey Kruse of Stillwater, a 6-2 loss.
Cade Sheehan of Rochester Mayo ended Sanders' campaign in an 8-3 decision in wrestlebacks. A 4-2 match into the third period, Sheehan scored a near-fall and takedown to seal the victory.
Quinn Sell, a 35-match winner as a junior, also recorded an opening round win, a 4-2 decision over Jack Engle of Sartell-St. Stephen. Sell earned a first-period takedown, adding deciding points on an escape and penalty point.
Sell lost 7-0 to No. 2 seed Josh Piechowski in the quarterfinals before being pinned in wrestlebacks by Khrystiyan Mullen of Park, Cottage Grove, at 1:57 of the first period.
Sophomore Peter Barrett, making his second consecutive trip to state, was beaten 16-5 by Anoka's Elijah Paulson at 113 pounds. Barrett recorded 27 wins on the season.
Senior Eric Benson, making his state debut, was pinned at 1:24 of the first period by Danny Reynolds of Andover at 182 pounds. Benson ended his final season with his first 30-win year.
Junior Gabe Schumacher concluded the season with 39 wins, a 12-1 major decision loss to Jimmy Brown of Cambridge-Isanti at 152 pounds.
Senior Tyler McReavey, also a state first-timer, lost a hard-fought 8-6 decision at 170 pounds to Jaden Dukes of Lakeville South. McReavey twice tied the match, first at four on a takedown, and second at six on a reversal. He finished with 36 wins this season.