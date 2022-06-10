The Chanhassen baseball team won the section 2AAAA title June 9, beating Shakopee 2-0.
Chanhassen advanced to its first state tournament since 2015 with the win. The Storm needed little offense with junior Josh Och leading the way on the mound.
The Storm scored the only runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Och reached second after a dropped pop-up by Shakopee. Senior Blake Eiden had an RBI single the following at bat, and Och came around to score as some aggressive base running by Eiden distracted the Sabers.
Och pitched a complete game, shutting down the Shakopee batters. During the middle innings, Och gave the Sabers little chance to make a dent, striking out 10 Sabers between the third and sixth innings and finished with 12.
“It’s crazy making it to state, especially with all these teammates around me,” Och said. “It’s been our goal since the season started to form a brotherhood and win the section.”
As Och continued to pitch through innings with ease, he was not thinking about how dominant he was playing. He instead focused on the task at hand.
“I just tried to keep my head as empty as possible, just zone in on the catcher’s glove and keep doing what I was doing,” Och said.
Chanhassen met Shakopee in the postseason once before the section final, dominating the Sabers 12-1 to win the winners bracket. The Storm had a more difficult time moving past the Sabers in the second meeting, dropping the first game of the section final 8-3 June 8.
While the Storm were not the favorites in the section heading into the postseason as the No. 3 seed, head coach Ross VanHauen said the team was confident they could compete with any opponent given the number of close games they played during the regular season. The Storm played in 13 regular season games decided by three runs or less.
Now in the state tournament for the first time as Chanhassen’s head coach, VanHauen is looking forward to seeing what else the team can achieve.
“It feels amazing, these kids worked hard all year. It’s great for the team to get that experience because this is about them,” VanHauen said.
The Storm have already met their first two goals of the season of creating a brotherhood and winning the section championship. Och’s next goal for the team is simple.
“Win state,” Och said.
The state tournament takes place June 14, 15 and 17 across three different ballparks. Quarterfinals, semifinals and the third place game will be played at CHS Field in St. Paul, the consolation bracket at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis, and the state championship at Target Field.