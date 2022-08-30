After falling in the first round of the section playoffs last season, the Chanhassen football team is looking for a bounce-back 2022 campaign.
The Storm began practices Aug. 15 with the goal on the field to compete for the conference and section championships. Head coach Cullen Nelson said the team had a productive offseason and summer and that he is looking forward to another opportunity to help players on and off the field.
“It’s great to help kids develop as people, see something they’re passionate about and support them to get better,” Nelson said. “And it’s not just about the guy who scores all the touchdowns. It’s about seeing a kid commit to something bigger than themselves.”
Senior quarterback Grant Muffenbier returns to help lead Chanhassen on the offensive side of the ball. While he remembers how last season ended, Muffenbier expects the Storm to compete in every game this season.
Chanhassen fell to Waconia 22-12 in the Section 2AAAAA quarterfinals, but finished the regular season with a 6-2 record.
“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year,” Muffenbier said.
Regarding his playing style, Muffenbier hopes to become more of a dual-threat quarterback who can be effective with his legs along with his arm. But he is also focused on expanding his leadership role by playing confidently and instilling confidence in the rest of the offense.
The Storm have some skill position players returning in senior wide receiver Josh Och and junior running back Maxwell Woods. Muffenbier also thinks players like Everett Foudray and Ben Sugarman can step up as playmakers in their senior seasons.
Junior Jayden Talamantes is a player Nelson is excited about because of his versatility, calling him a ‘Swiss army knife’ with his ability to play multiple offensive positions.
Nelson said he expects the offensive line to have depth this season, but the opening weeks of practice will help determine who plays where across the five positions up front. Senior Jackson Bilden is a returning offensive lineman and will primarily play left tackle, but he can switch to right tackle if needed.
Senior Zach Pauling will be the team’s center and junior Dominic Castagnetto will contribute on both the offensive and defensive lines. Bilden is excited to see their offseason work pay off.
“I expect big things out of all of them. They have been training all summer and winter,” Bilden said. “There has been friendly competition in practice, which is good because it definitely shows who’s ready and who’s not and it builds relationships going against the same guys every day.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Nelson said there will be plenty of competition in the secondary. Woods projects to play as a cornerback and senior Carter Van Holland will be a safety, but many positions in that area of the field are up for grabs.
Junior Sam Macy returns at outside linebacker after starting in eight games last season. Senior Joey Nemetz and Castagnetto will be two of the many contributing players on a deep defensive line.
Chanhassen’s defense will be tested throughout the season due to the variety of offensive styles the team will face. Chaska and Spring Lake Park, for example, are two teams that tend to run the football more often, whereas Robbinsdale Armstrong will throw the football all over the field.
Bloomington Jefferson will play up-tempo to give opponents little time to adjust. The multiple schemes the Storm will see in the regular season could help against section opponents like Mankato West, which will play whatever style it takes to win.
“It prepares you for everything. You can’t just focus on stopping the run, so we’re just trying to balance both the pass and the run,” Nelson said.
Chanhassen had a scrimmage Aug. 27 at Eden Prairie and will open the season Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Hastings. The Storm’s first home game is Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. against Chaska.