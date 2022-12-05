One of the key lessons from a team sport like basketball is selflessness, and while that might be a tenant of the Chanhassen girls basketball team’s culture, head coach Kayla Walsh believes the team will need to become more selfish offensively.

“Something to work on is just, offensively, who’s gonna take that initiative to score,” Walsh said. “We’re going to need to be a little bit more selfish than just passing a shot up.”

