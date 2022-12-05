One of the key lessons from a team sport like basketball is selflessness, and while that might be a tenant of the Chanhassen girls basketball team’s culture, head coach Kayla Walsh believes the team will need to become more selfish offensively.
“Something to work on is just, offensively, who’s gonna take that initiative to score,” Walsh said. “We’re going to need to be a little bit more selfish than just passing a shot up.”
The Storm lost their top two scorers from a season ago in Callin Hake (22 points per game) and Madi Hicks (13), along with four other seniors. With players who have not been accustomed to taking a big shot stepping in, Walsh wants to help the players get on the same page early in the season and have some become more comfortable taking control of the offense when needed.
The third year head coach’s excitement for the season, however, is undeterred. Chanhassen is coming off a 17-10 overall record in 2021-22 and a third place finish in the Metro West Conference at 14-4. Just as important is Walsh’s confidence in the newer players filling in their roles.
“The thing I’m most excited about is these girls have such a refreshed energy and it’s just such a community atmosphere this year,” Walsh said.
Junior Lauren Arnold and senior Avery Linder are two players with varsity experience. Walsh expects Arnold to step up on both ends of the floor and also said she was impressed by the work Linder put in during the offseason. Arnold was the third-leading scorer last season for Chanhassen with 10 points per game.
Other players who will contribute on the varsity include senior Nora Jacobs; juniors Maddie Ziembiec, Kate Drury, Adi Charon, Avery Sustacek and Brooklyn Charles; and sophomore Kelsey Miller. While Walsh noted that players might need to be selfish in taking shots, that does not show in the way they play together.
“All these kids are just hard workers, and they’re selfless kids. They don’t want to be selfish and they’re just team players,” Walsh said. “So I tell them if we work hard, it’s all going to pay off once it clicks.”
In her third season as the head coach and fourth year with the program, Walsh’s goal is for the players to enjoy playing basketball and to give their best effort every game. She believes that by being a tough team and hustling in practice and games that the rest will fall into place for the Storm.
Results
Chanhassen beat Park Center 45-29 in the season opener Nov. 30 at Chanhassen High School. Arnold had a game-high 14 points, while Linder and Sustacek added 11 and 10, respectively.
Chanhassen lost two road games following the win, falling 63-47 to Eden Prairie Dec. 8 and 64-57 to Robbinsdale Armstrong Dec. 9. Arnold had a game-high 20 points against the Eagles while Ziembiec led the Storm with 13 points against the Falcons. Chanhassen’s next game is Dec. 9 as they host Lakeville South.
The Storm scrimmaged the Eagles before the start of the season, and Walsh left the scrimmage excited about the team’s defensive intensity. “The thing that I think is a strength is our defense,” she said. “We have kids that are just willing to get every 50-50 ball, our hustle is on point.”