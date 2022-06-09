The Chanhassen girls lacrosse team broke through.
Ranked as the top team in the state, Chanhassen is making its first trip to the state tournament in program history. The Storm beat Eden Prairie 13-10 June 8 at Chaska High School to win the Section 2 championship.
Making the win possibly even sweeter was that Chanhassen got its revenge on Eden Prairie. The Eagles have ended the Storm’s season the past two seasons played, including a one-goal loss in last season’s section championship.
“It feels amazing, no one has come out of Section 2 other than Eden Prairie in the last 15-20 years, so this is incredible,” head coach Rachel Panner said.
Sophomore Gabby Bjugan came into the matchup ready to take down the Eagles after last season’s loss. Bjugan led the Storm with six goals on seven shots on goal.
“I came into the game with all that pent up anger from last year ready to put it into this game and leave it all out on the field,” Bjugan said.
Chanhassen had the advantage over Eden Prairie this regular season, winning 16-6 May 18. While the end result was the same, the path to victory was a little different in the section championship.
The Storm began to separate themselves from the Eagles after a goal from senior Leah Hodgins with a little more than seven minutes left to take an 8-4 lead. But Eden Prairie would not go away easily and made it an 8-6 game before halftime.
With less than 13 minutes left in the game, Chanhassen jumped out to its largest lead at 13-8. Eden Prairie kept it maybe too close to be comfortable, and the Storm would not score again in the game. In the end, it was Chanhassen who ended up with the ball and ran out the clock.
“We knew this was going to be a battle. They’ve got a few Division I college commits; they’re a great team,” Panner said. “We just knew that when they went on a run we had to control it, put a stop to it and go back on a run and give ourselves a cushion.”
Up next for the Storm is the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Despite this being a special moment for the girls’ lacrosse program, it is not the only goal Chanhassen is looking to achieve this season. Earlier in the season, Panner said she noticed the team had a different mentality than others she has coached in previous seasons and knows this team can compete with any opponent.
“We just have to play Chanhassen lacrosse and take care of the next teams. It’s going to be tough but we’re up for it,” Panner said.
The girls state tournament will take place June 14, 16 and 18 between Roseville Area and Stillwater Area High Schools.