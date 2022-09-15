The Chanhassen girls’ soccer team has its sights set on competing for a Metro West conference title in 2022.

At the beginning of the season, senior captain and University of Minnesota commit Grace Fogarty said she wants to help bring the program back to a place where they are competitive in the conference and section playoffs every season. The Storm last won the conference outright in 2017. Fogarty plans on doing this by scoring a goal every time she steps on the field and helping a young roster learn more about playing on varsity.

