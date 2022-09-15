The Chanhassen girls’ soccer team has its sights set on competing for a Metro West conference title in 2022.
At the beginning of the season, senior captain and University of Minnesota commit Grace Fogarty said she wants to help bring the program back to a place where they are competitive in the conference and section playoffs every season. The Storm last won the conference outright in 2017. Fogarty plans on doing this by scoring a goal every time she steps on the field and helping a young roster learn more about playing on varsity.
“I had a breakthrough this past year from personal accomplishments and development overall individually, and I’m ready to show it on the field,” Fogarty said. “I also know how some freshmen are feeling and I want to help them warm up faster and get adjusted quicker.”
With a few games into the season, it appears as if Chanhassen is moving in the right direction toward connecting as a team and competing in the conference and section. After beating St. Louis Park 9-1 Sept. 8 with six goals by Fogarty, the Storm are 4-1 to start the season and have allowed only three goals in those games. Senior captain Connelly Cusick felt a different energy with the team during the first weeks of practice.
“It’s the first team I've seen where we connect really well and have instant chemistry,” Cusick said. “That’s really special with this team.”
Achieving these goals, however, will not come without challenges. With seniors from last year’s squad graduating, the Storm is on the smaller side compared to other opponents. To handle this, Chanhassen will look to be a more technical team rather than lean on physicality.
Another challenge head coach Katie Clark and players mentioned they would like to overcome in 2022 is a mid-season slide. Last season the Storm lost four of five games in the back half of the season when teams would ideally be approaching their peak.
“Every year it seems like we tend to have a stretch where we struggle and the results aren't there,” Clark said. “We have to be consistent and take each game the same way.”
Knowing this has been a concern, Clark is excited to see how this team molds together as the season progresses.
“We have some younger kids coming in that are creative and confident,” Clark said. “It will be interesting seeing them mix in with experienced players and how that comes together.”
The Storm have multiple players expected to perform well this season. On offense, Cusick spoke highly of freshman Bella Naples as the season was beginning, saying that the combination of Fogarty and Naples on offense will help immensely. Clark also mentioned players like senior Valerie Rakotomalala as an extremely skilled center midfielder and senior Myah Gerding as a solid player on the defensive side.
With every season, there are challenges, but that also fosters bonds between athletes and memories they share together. Senior captain Hudson Stier has enjoyed becoming so close with teammates as the season goes on and then building those friendships during the following years. Stier also always gets excited for the rivalry game against Chaska, which is the Storm’s next game on the calendar on Sept. 15.
“It’s been fun playing with other seniors for so long. It will be fun getting to play with them and the rest of the team one last season,” Stier said.