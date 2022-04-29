The 2021 lacrosse season ended in gut-wrenching fashion for the Chanhassen girls lacrosse team last season, but head coach Rachel Panner expects the team to be one of the top contenders again for the Metro West conference and section championships.
After overcoming the hurdle of taking down section rival Eden Prairie 15-7 during the regular season, the Storm fell to the Eagles 14-13 in the Section 2 final.
The program has never reached the state tournament, with Eden Prairie being one of the main roadblocks in Chanhassen’s path. While some teams use the approach of focusing all attention inward, Panner has set the team’s focus to beating the Eagles in both the regular and postseason.
“We have started to reach a lot of firsts for our program recently like beating top programs,” Panner said. “Reaching those milestones is a gradual process and now our definite goal is to beat Eden Prairie and get to the state tournament.”
With the combination of the team’s roster and schedule, the Storm look to be set up for success as the season goes on.
'Strong, balanced Roster'
Like many other programs, Chanhassen felt the weight of COVID-19 during the season, as most of the starters had little to no varsity playing experience. From game speed and intensity of games to learning the pregame warmup routine, Panner described it as starting from scratch.
With the growth from the 2021 season, Panner feels like the team is anchored well in all areas of the field. Senior midfielders and twin sisters Leah and Siri Hodgins return as two of the top players in the state. Expect them to lead the Storm throughout the season as long as they continue to remain healthy.
Panner also expressed her excitement for her attackers on the outside. Senior Bella Detienne is a scrappy player who has a knack for finding the goal when the Hodgins girls receive extra attention from opponents, and sophomore Gabby Bjugan is a young player with a deadly shot.
On the defense, senior Baillie Whalen and junior Tatumn Nyen are quick players who will do what it takes to help protect the goal alongside first-year starter sophomore Katie Colleran.
Gauntlet Schedule
The Storm are not backing down from the pressure of playing top competition throughout the season. By season’s end, Chanhassen will have played six of the top 10 teams in the Minnesota State High School League preseason rankings. The Storm, ranked no. 5 in the preseason, know that they will have to be challenged if they want to be the first team to reach the state tournament in program history.
“You only get better from playing better teams,” Leah Hodgins said. “Even from the game we just played against Lakeville South we took so much away from it.”
While Chanhassen has played only two games thus far, they remain unbeaten and already took down No. 2 Lakeville South 10-9 on April 26. Panner and the players want to learn from the strong schedule this season, as they felt that facing slightly weaker competition in 2021 did not bode well for the team in the tight matchup against Eden Prairie at the end of last season.
“We want to take advantage of these difficult games now to prepare for section matchups. When everything is on the line, win or go home, it’s a lot different than the regular season,” Panner said.