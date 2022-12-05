Michael Gillette

Chaska/Chanhassen’s Michael Gillette returns after being the StormHawks’ lone state qualifier 2021-22.

 File photo

With the team’s first home match Dec. 8, the StormHawks are ready to get back on the mat for the wrestling season.

Head coach Erik Rogness was looking forward to different athletes stepping in this year and varsity returners improving from last year. Rogness said the team has a talented group of athletes that previously had been caught up in similar weight classes and can now spread out across the varsity lineup.

Tags

Events