With the team’s first home match Dec. 8, the StormHawks are ready to get back on the mat for the wrestling season.
Head coach Erik Rogness was looking forward to different athletes stepping in this year and varsity returners improving from last year. Rogness said the team has a talented group of athletes that previously had been caught up in similar weight classes and can now spread out across the varsity lineup.
“These young guys who are cracking into the lineup for the first time this year have been capable, even these last handful of years, (of) just really getting into and seeing how they do in the varsity lineup,” Rogness said.
The StormHawks are a young group this season with no seniors on the roster. Juniors Stevie Dragos and Russell Gillette are returners and are the captains of the team. Michael Gillette, a freshman and Russell’s brother, also returns after qualifying for the 2022 Class 3A state meet. With Dragos wrestling at 120 pounds, the younger Gillette at 145 pounds and the older Gillette at 160 pounds, Rogness expects those three to be staples in the lineup.
After being in the lineup for a few seasons, freshman Carson Turner will also be wrestling at the 182 pounds, and Rogness said Turner has put himself in a position to be extremely successful after bulking up more this year.
Another athlete on the team’s roster is sophomore Prentiss Derrick, Jr., who had 15 wins as the heavyweight last year. Rogness believes Derrick, Jr., gained confidence toward the end of the last season and this year with experience playing on the offensive line for the Chaska football team.
“I think he can make a real big splash at the heavyweight spot as a sophomore as well,” Rogness said.
Chaska-Chanhassen will be up against challenging opponents throughout the season. Waconia is one of the top teams in the Metro West Conference, and New Prague is also a solid foe in its second season in the conference. Waconia and Eden Prairie, along with defending champion Shakopee, are a few of the teams Rogness sees as tough opponents in section 6AAA. The StormHawks have been competitive in the conference, winning four team championships since 2015, and the team upset Minnetonka in last year’s section tournament.
“We’re looking to hopefully be in that top three spot in the section and then vie for a position to compete by the end of the season,” Rogness said. “We had a strong, strong crew that hopefully they can get a couple of set wins there, but those would be the top teams that we have circled in our schedule.”
Another event circled on the calendar for the Chaska-Chanhassen is on Dec. 21 in a triangular against Mound Westonka and Big Lake. The team will be honoring longtime head coach Randy Duce and inducting him into the StormHawk wrestling Hall of Fame on alumni night.
Rogness knows the team will need to be at its best to handle the challenges. “It’s long nights. It’s early mornings. So you got to have tenacity. You got to be dedicated and you got to be accountable to what you’re doing,” he said.
Results
Russell Gillette and Carson Turner each finished second while Michael Gillette, Dragos and Derrick, Jr., each finished fourth in their respective weight classes at the Lakeville North Invitational Dec. 3. The StormHawks’ next competition will be a triangular with Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Glencoe-Silver Lake at Chaska High School Dec. 8.