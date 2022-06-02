Excitement and joy are two of the many words student-athletes use to describe the feeling of making it to the state tournament.
After winning the section 2AA singles tournament to advance to the state tennis tournament, Chanhassen’s Konner Gunwall had a different feeling: relief.
Gunwall did not feel any external pressure from his coaches, teammates or family; he only felt support. But going into the section singles tournament as one of the top seeds, he put a lot of pressure on himself.
“I knew I was favored going into the section tournament, but anything can happen. It's a relief to be done and make it to state,” Gunwall said.
Gunwall rose to the occasion in each of his matches throughout the tournament. He won four-consecutive matches without dropping a set and eventually beat Nathan Keese of Minnetonka 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match.
Gunwall is the first tennis singles section champion in Chanhassen school history. In order to have a successful tournament, he plans on keeping the same mentality he had all season that has gotten him to this point.
“Obviously my biggest goal is to win the whole tournament, but I really want to win a match or two. I’m going to keep doing the same thing I have done this season and focus on one match at a time,” Gunwall said.
This state tournament appearance was something that not only came from the work done this spring but throughout the year. Gunwall participated in drills during the winter and competed in summer tournaments, both of which involved playing with some other top-level tennis players in the state.
“When you play stiff competition it prepares you for high-level tennis,” Storm head coach Jim Mason said. “Konner has an all-around game: a strong serve, he’s good at volleying, knows when to attack and stay back. Having an all around game and being sound in every area makes him a very good player.”
While his tennis game is strong, one of the more impressive aspects Gunwall brought to the Storm this season was his teamwork, according to Mason. Gunwall worked with his teammates during the season on hitting strokes and helped younger players who have the talent to possibly make the state tournament in future years.
“He was a great teammate this year, very instrumental in helping players get better on the team. You always like it when your top players become better players and teammates,” Mason said.
"He’s a fighter, he’s always going to compete and try to win and as a coach that’s something you always like to see.”
As a junior, Gunwall hopes to not only have a successful tournament this year, but also gain valuable experience that will prepare him for other matches in the future.
“I get a lot of nerves before matches, so I think this tournament experience will help with confidence going into next year,” Gunwall said.
The state tournament takes place June 7-10. Gunwall is set to face Malachi McKinnon of Forest Lake at 8 a.m. June 9 at the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center. If he were to win, Gunwall could face Collin Beduhn of Wayzata, the top seed in Class 2A singles.