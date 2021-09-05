St. Patrick defeated Young America in an epic third round game on Saturday in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. So naturally everyone had the Irish moving through the right side of the bracket, right?
Well, everyone but the Watkins Clippers and pitcher Justin Thompson.
Back on his old high school field, Thompson, a former Chanhassen Red Bird, held St. Patrick scoreless for 7 1/3 innings, fanning seven batters, as Watkins ended St. Patrick's season with a 2-0 final Sunday at Athletic Park in Chaska.
The Irish were the runners-up in the 2020 tournament.
Hits from Nolan Geislinger and Kevin Kramer started the third inning threat for Watkins, two runs crossing home plate on a fielder's choice from Dan Berg and a sacrifice fly from Thompson.
Watkins loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh innings, St. Patrick pitchers Zach Seurer and Zak Endres working out of jams each time.
Thompson set down the first 11 Irish batters, allowing a single hit until St. Patrick put two runners on in the eighth inning. Matt Geislinger, coming off a no-hitter one day earlier, recorded the final five outs for the save, striking out the final two batters.
Watkins will return to play the winner of Milroy and Watertown at 4:30 p.m. today (Sunday) in Chaska.
SOBIESKI 5, SARTELL 1
Joey Hankowski plated two with a first-inning double, while Jake Kapphahn doubled twice with a run scored and RBI as Sobieski advanced past Sartell 5-1 in the quarterfinal round Sept. 5 in Waconia.
The Skis scored four times in the first two innings, holding the Muskies scoreless into the ninth inning, the shutout broken up on a pinch-hit single from Braeden Dykhuizen.
Pierz draftee Chad Weiss struck out seven batters, scattering eight hits, in the complete game win for Sobieski.
The Skis play the winner of Waconia and Alexandria at 6 p.m. in the Class C State semifinals in Waconia.