Many people thought this might be the year for Waconia, maybe even Young America, but Watertown, probably not.
The third seed from Region 7C has found its bats and used its pitching depth to win five state games including the semifinals, a 6-3 decision over Watkins Sunday in Chaska.
Watertown will play Sobieski for the Class C State title at noon on Monday, Labor Day, in Waconia. Watertown last won a state title in 1951, a 9-4 decision over Le Center in the "A" tournament.
Watertown has not been to a state championship game ever since. Sobieski, runner-up in 2016 and 2018, were champions in 2014.
And we'll see you tomorrow (afternoon), @WatertownDevils, for the Class C State Championship at noon in Waconia. @wch2021 #WCH21 pic.twitter.com/k9k0SbNOVO— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) September 5, 2021
The Red Devils struck early, scoring four runs over the first three innings, totaling seven hits off St. Joseph draftee Isaac Benesh.
By the time Matt Geislinger came into the game, making his third appearance in 27 hours, Watertown led 3-0, adding an RBI double for the four-run advantage.
Watertown finished with 14 hits for the game, and 32 hits for the day between two games. Ben Smith had three hits, while Mitch Kelzer plated three runs on a double and a single.
Holt Hunziker (6 1/3 innings, six hits, two runs) and Jonah Lewis (2 2/3 innings, two hits, three strikeouts) combined for the win for the Red Devils.
SOBIESKI 9, ALEXANDRIA 6
It wasn't much of a pitcher's duel, rather who could beat up on whatever pitching Sobieski and Alexandria had left.
Despite falling behind 2-0, the Skis, the 2014 state champions, put together 18 hits, defeating Alexandria 9-6 in the semifinals Sunday in Waconia.
Seven of the nine Sobieski starters had at least two hits led by Dusty Parker (3-for-5, two runs) and Jake Kapphahn (3-for-3, home run, three RBIs). Beau Hanowski also had a four-RBI game for the Skis.
Alexandria, playing it just its second state tournament, was beaten despite a two-homer game from Travis Krueger -- three blasts on the day -- and five RBIs in a 4-for-5 game.
Ethan Branum of Fort Ripley became the third draftee for Sobieski to start and win in the tournament.
WATKINS 2, ST. PATRICK 0
St. Patrick defeated Young America in an epic third round game on Saturday in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. So naturally everyone had the Irish moving through the right side of the bracket, right?
Well, everyone but the Watkins Clippers and pitcher Justin Thompson.
Back on his old high school field, Thompson, a former Chanhassen Red Bird, held St. Patrick scoreless for 7 1/3 innings, fanning seven batters, as Watkins ended St. Patrick's season with a 2-0 final Sunday at Athletic Park in Chaska.
The Irish were the runners-up in the 2020 tournament.
Hits from Nolan Geislinger and Kevin Kramer started the third inning threat for Watkins, two runs crossing home plate on a fielder's choice from Dan Berg and a sacrifice fly from Thompson.
Watkins loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh innings, St. Patrick pitchers Zach Seurer and Zak Endres working out of jams each time.
Thompson set down the first 11 Irish batters, allowing a single hit until St. Patrick put two runners on in the eighth inning. Matt Geislinger, coming off a no-hitter one day earlier, recorded the final five outs for the save, striking out the final two batters.
SOBIESKI 5, SARTELL 1
Joey Hankowski plated two with a first-inning double, while Jake Kapphahn doubled twice with a run scored and RBI as Sobieski advanced past Sartell 5-1 in the quarterfinal round Sept. 5 in Waconia.
The Skis scored four times in the first two innings, holding the Muskies scoreless into the ninth inning, the shutout broken up on a pinch-hit single from Braeden Dykhuizen.
Pierz draftee Chad Weiss struck out seven batters, scattering eight hits, in the complete game win for Sobieski.
WATERTOWN 10, MILROY 0
The Watertown train is full steam ahead. The Red Devils, the No. 3 seed from Region 7C, improved to 4-0 in the tournament, a decisive win over Milroy in eight innings Sept. 5.
Watertown collected 18 hits including a home run and three RBIs from Zach Iten, a team total of five doubles. Jake Anderly and Ryan Hangartner were 4-for-5 each, while Patrick Tschida had three hits.
Tschida dominated Yankee batters, scattering five hits with six strikeouts over the complete game. A bases loaded, no out jam in the first inning was squashed with a doubleheader and a fly out to the outfield.
ALEXANDRIA 6, WACONIA 1
Many brackets were busted with host Waconia taking a 6-1 loss to Alexandria in the state quarterfinals Sunday at Lions Field.
Here's the around the field look at Lions Field for @wch2021 game between Waconia and Alexandria #WCH21 @MinnBaseball pic.twitter.com/9i8kjjsDOL— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) September 5, 2021
The Black Sox pounded out 10 hits, the big blow coming in a three-run homer from Travis Krueger in the fifth inning.
Alexandria had taken a 2-1 advantage one at-bat earlier on RBI hits from Brady Burgau and Eric Carlsen.
Carter Stockert backed up big brother's performance from one day earlier, pitching seven innings, punching out seven batters in giving up three hits in the win for Alexandria.
Jack Stoddard's RBI-double on the outfield fence scored Ben Smothers for the game's first run for Waconia. Chris Bullis surrendered five runs on seven hits in four-plus innings of work.