Student-athletes from the turf to the pool, the rink to the court, and the track to the course, signed a National Letter of Intent bright and early on Nov. 10 at Chanhassen High School.
Sixteen Storm seniors, seven from lacrosse, inked their name to continue in their sport to the college level next school year.
A culmination of hard work and time crafting their game for the next level.
"Growing up alongside those three, we all knew today was a huge goal of ours and so when we all sat down to sign it was an amazing feeling and a really big accomplishment for all of us," Storm lacrosse senior Brady Grandstaff said.
Grandstaff, who play in college at the University of Utah, was joined on stage by teammates Will Kaufmann (New Jersey Institute of Technology), Dylan Kendrick (Lewis College) and John Dahl (Lindenwood University).
"It's just the start of our journeys and I think we are all going to do great things at the next level," Grandstaff said.
Also signing from the girls lacrosse program were twin sisters Leah and Siri Hodgins with Boston University and Bella Detienne with Northern Michigan.
The sixteen athletes, the largest in school history, represented nine programs. Some like Grandstaff, Dahl and Kendrick are multi-sport athletes.
Madi Hicks, all-state golfer headed to North Dakota State University, sat with basketball teammate Callin Hake, who will join the Nebraska Huskers of the Big 10.
"Today means more than just the next four years; it’s recognition of the countless hours of hard work, and showing gratitude for those who helped me along the way! It also includes celebrating all the opportunities basketball has provided me with and the exciting future that lies ahead!" Hake said.
"Signing day means a lot to me. It’s so cool to have a day where all of the student athletes get to sign and celebrate our futures together in front of our family, friends and coaches. We all put in so much work to get to today that it’s nice to take a day to celebrate our accomplishments," Hicks said.
While most of the Storm student-athletes signing Nov. 10 are headed out-of-state, three are staying home led by softball pitcher Sydney Schwartz and runner Izzy Roemer with the University of Minnesota. Mary Cate Ziembiec will compete for another maroon and gold the Cougars of Minnesota-Morris.
"Minnesota is my home; it is where I wanted to be and I am excited to represent my home state. The quality education and leadership opportunities will allow me to grow as a player and as a person," Schwartz said. "Softball has been a part of my life as long as I can remember; I am blessed to be able to continue that journey for a program with great coaches, a competitive environment, and a culture that I am excited to be a part of."
Some of the athletes signing are just winding down with their high school careers -- swimmer Kalina Fuglie (University of Indianapolis) and diver Alyssa Konz (University of Iowa) -- while others are just beginning their final season, like hockey players Elisabeth Gerebi (Brown University) and Katelyn Roberts (Penn State University).
Wherever they are in their journey, the future looks bright for these Storm stars.