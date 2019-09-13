Claire Guthmueller's near-pool record in the 1-meter diving competition was the exclamation point in a 149-34 win over Bloomington Kennedy for Chanhassen Sept. 12.
Guthmueller totaled 197 points over six dives, just missing the 2018 record of 197.3 from the Storm's Alyssa Konz. Kate Robbins (177) and Leah Hodgins (168.20) were second and third in the competition.
Chanhassen won all 11 races in the pool, getting a pair of victories from Chloe Zeller and Sophie Macy.
Zeller scored a win in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.02 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.54. Macy, who was announced as a Scholastic All-American, won the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.45) and the 100-yard freestyle (55.67).
Zoe Thoma claimed the 50-yard freestyle in 26.36 seconds with Sophia Becker hitting the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.25.
Other top finishes came from Kalina Fuglie in the 500-yard freestyle (5:27.33) and Abby Gronholz in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.29), a season-best time.
Chanhassen had the top two times in all three relays, including a victory from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Thoma, Zeller, Allie Santini, and Daisy Lang.
The Storm compete in the Edina Invitational at Southview Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 14. Diving begins at 9:30 a.m. with swimming at 1 p.m.
MINNETONKA 97, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 81
Having a little fun with the line-up, Minnetonka improved to 3-0 in the Lake Conference, a 97-81 win at St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 12.
Addie Diaz and Maija Kangas tied for first place in the 50-yard freestyle, times of 25.64 seconds, one of eight individual victories for the Skippers.
Ellery Kitt won her first varsity race for Minnetonka, a time of 1:00.18 in the 100-yard butterfly.
Abby Kapeller was a double winner for the Skippers in the 100-yard freestyle (53.55) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.96).
Penelope Helm in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.81), Audrey Soetanto in the 200 individual medley (2:15.21) and Jojo Jorgenson in the 500-yard freestyle (5:13.35) were other winners for Minnetonka.
Next up is a No. 1 vs No. 2 meet with Edina at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Minnetonka Aquatic Center.
CHASKA vs BENILDE-ST. MARGARET
