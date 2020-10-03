Chanhassen won all 12 events, including a career-best score of 209.70 from diver Claire Guthmueller, in a 139-47 win over Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 29.
It was the final home meet of the season for the Storm, which travel to Oak Grove Middle School on Oct. 6 to face Bloomington Kennedy before a final meet Oct. 8 at St. Louis Park.
Seniors Abby Gronholz and Sophie Macy each won two individual races, joined in that feat by Zoe Thoma.
Macy just missed a pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke by one-tenth of a second in 1:06.28. She added a 200 individual medley win in 2:09.49.
Gronholz was a double winner in the 50 freestyle (26.75) and 100 backstroke (1:00.89) with Thoma outtouching teammates Kalina Fuglie and Daisy Lang at the wall in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:01.03.
Lang and Fuglie later won the 100 and 500 freestyle races in 56.50 and 5:15.12 with Thoma claiming her second victory in the 100 butterfly (1:04.81).
The team of Annika Diethelm, Lulu Franke, Fuglie, and Ella Guthmueller were first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.27).
CHASKA 50, ST. LOUIS PARK 41
Dominating the first eight swims, including a trio of top-two finishes, Chaska grew a 50-18 lead before going into exhibition in a 50-41 final on Sept. 29.
Ava Kallop was out in front in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.63 with Serena Urevig edging her teammate Addy Ross 59.22-59.35 in the 100 freestyle.
Kiana Tardia in the 200 freestyle (2:05.83) and Ella Marti in the 200 individual medley (2:23.35) were victors early on with Urevig and Emily Hed going 1-2 in 27.18 and 27.60.
Other top times came from Payton Fogarty in the 100 backstroke (1:06.19) and Eliza Prescher in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.12).
Chaska, 4-1 in the Metro West Conference, hosts Benilde-St. Margaret in the regular season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
HUTCHINSON vs MOUND-WESTONKA/HF
It’s never an easy day in the pool against the Hutchinson Tigers, a team who left the 2019 state tournament as champions in seven of 11 events. Though MWHF brought their A-game, it wasn’t enough to take down the Tigers.
MWHF junior Ellen Ries started the evening with a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle, the team's only victory of the meet.
Catherine Dueck was second in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, behind 2019 state champion Haley Farrell in both events.
The MWHF 400 freestyle relay team of Ellen Ries, Annie Springer, Abigail Ries, and Dueck brought in a second-place finish with a season best time of 3.43.23.
The team faces New Prague at home on Tuesday, October 6 at 6 p.m.
MINNETONKA 103, ORONO 75
Swimming non-conference Orono on Sept. 29, Minnetonka won every race, including Maija Kangas in the 200 freestyle (1:56.51), Tori Sigfrid in the 50 freestyle (25.34) and Nadia Helm in the 100 butterfly (59.25).
Rachel Shelstad won the 100 freestyle in 55.26 with Addie Diaz leading a trio of Skippers in the 500 freestyle in 5:13.78.
Regan Miller, Diaz, Shelstad and Helm combined for a 1:40.16 finish in the 200 freestyle relay with Rae Vaughn (1:02.48) and Rylie Ulett (1:09.70) scoring top times in the backstroke and breaststroke races.