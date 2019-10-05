Chaska won 10 of 11 varsity races, claiming the top two spots in five individual events, in a 101-80 win over Bloomington Jefferson Oct. 3.
The Hawks are 3-1 in the Metro West Conference duals against Robbinsdale Cooper and Bloomington Kennedy remaining.
Gretta Hansen (26.92) and Zoe Skoogman (27.51) went one-two in the 50-yard freestyle with Kailey Pederson and Ava Kallop claiming the top two spots in the 200 individual medley in times of 2:22.24 and 2:27.12.
Pederson won the 500-yard freestyle (5:33.56) with teammate Kiana Tardia (5:38.26) with Lindsay Smutka hitting the wall in first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.53).
Other Chaska winners were Serena Urevig in the 100-yard freestyle (58.21) and 100-yard backstroke (1:04), and Gretta Hansen in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.45).
Smutka, Eliza Prescher, Hansen, and Pederson were victors in the 200-yard medley relay -- one of three wins in relay events -- in a time of 1:58.71.
Ava Kallop, Brooke Freeman, Tardia, and Urevig won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:48.56) with Pederson, Urevig, Hansen, and Smutka coming in first in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:52.32).
Chaska competes against Robbinsdale Cooper at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Plymouth Middle School.
MINNETONKA 103, WAYZATA 83
Abby Kapeller set a varsity record, a time of 55.48 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly as Minnetonka defeated Wayzata 103-83 on Oct. 3.
Senior Penelope Helm scored a pair of distance freestyle wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.93) and 500-yard freestyle (5:15.81).
Addie Diaz (59.99) and Ashley Frankwitz (1:02.07) went 1-2 in the 100-yard backstroke with Kapeller, Quinci Wheeler, Kat Sisombath, and Jojo Jorgenson claiming the 200-yard medley relay in 1:47.22.
Regan Miller edged Wayzata's top 200 freestyler by two-tenths of a second for second place in 2:00.13. Audrey Soetanto swam a season-best 2:12.80 to finish runner-up in the 200 individual medley.
Rachel Shelstad (54.30), Nadia Helm (54.83) and Maija Kangas (55.08) finished second through fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Minnetonka's sweep of the top two spots in the 200-yard freestyle relay clinched the team victory. Jorgenson, Miller, Shelstad, and Kapeller combined for a season-best time of 1:36.
Jorgenson, Miller, Kangas, and Kapeller were also first in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:32.50.
CHANHASSEN OVER ST. LOUIS PARK
Sophie Macy set a pool record in the 200 individual medley as Chanhassen improved to 5-0 in the Metro West Conference with a win over host St. Louis Park on Oct. 3.
Macy broke a record held by former Chanhassen swimmer Kylie Dahlgren.
Other results were not available.
Chanhassen hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.