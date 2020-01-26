Saturday was a meet to see how the Storm Hawks stacked up against some of the state's best teams and swimmers in its first appearance in the Class AA True Team State Meet.
Victories in the 50- and 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, and 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays, along with another handful of top-five finishes, it's clear come sections and state next month, Chaska/Chanhassen is going to be near the top.
The Storm Hawks were fifth of 12 teams with a score of 1,600 1/2 points.
Minnetonka won its eighth True Team State championship, the sixth in seven years. The Skippers have won in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and now 2020.
Minnetonka totaled 2,378 points followed by Edina (2,209) and Wayzata (2,024 1/2) with Stillwater in fourth place with 1,713 1/2 points.
If there was a swimmer of the meet, Storm Hawk junior Evan Bock certainly was that.
Bock dominated the 50-yard freestyle race, winning by a half-second, in 21.23 seconds. He backed that up after the break to post the two fastest splits for a victory in the 100-yard butterfly in 50.10 seconds.
He also swam legs on both winning relays, finishing with the fastest 200 split and second-fastest 100 split.
If not Bock, another Storm Hawk, Reese Hodgins, may have been in the conversation for swimmer of the meet.
Hodgins, like Bock, on both winning relays, rallied over the final 50 yards to beat Ben Keller of Minnetonka in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.65. Teammate Luke Ridler closed with a final split of 26.81 seconds to move into third place in 1:45.12.
Hodgins and Ridler were second and 11th in the 100-yard freestyle, times of 47.69 and 49.38. Chaska/Chanhassen had two other top-10 swimmers in Josiah Dunker and Sam Brennan in fourth and eighth place in times of 47.94 and 48.66.
Dunker, one of the fastest butterfliers in the 200-yard medley relay, a team time of 1:40.10 for eighth place, had a great meet as well. He was third in the 100-yard backstroke in 52.99 seconds.
Chaska/Chanhassen saved its best racing for the final two relays at the state meet pool. Following 50-yard splits of 21.80 and 21.74 from Brennan and Hodgins, Bock's 21.23 moved the Storm Hawks well ahead of the pack. Ridler anchored in 21.77 seconds for a team effort of 1:26.54.
The 400 relay was just as exciting. Into the pool at nearly identical times with anchors Bock and Tony Cai of Wayzata, Chaska/Chanhassen coasted to a nearly 3-second victory in 3:10.84. Bock had an anchor leg of 46.66.
Hodgins (48.48), Ridler (48.23) and Dunker (47.47) posted the first three legs.
Other top times came from Brennan in the 50-yard freestyle (seventh, 22.06), Brayden Slavik and Louie Currie in the 500-yard freestyle (seventh, 4:51.41; 12th, 4:56.75), Lucas Becker in the 100-yard backstroke (14th, 56.40), and AJ Dehnke in the 100-yard breaststroke (17th, 1:02.90).
Chaska/Chanhassen competes at St. Louis Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.