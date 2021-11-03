Conference competition came to a close on Saturday, Oct. 30 for the Mound Westonka-Holy Family girls swim and dive team with a third-place finish. Host Hutchinson and Delano went 1-2 in the Wright County Championships.
The Fire were represented by five athletes, including conference champion Catherine Dueck in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:14.39, a victory of more than three seconds. Dueck was runner-up in the 100 freestyle in 54.33 seconds.
Ellen Ries clocked a 200 freestyle time of 2:01.81 for third and was second overall in the 500 freestyle in 5:32.47. Her sister, Abigail, was sixth in the 200 individual medley and 12th in the 100 breaststroke.
Mound-Westonka teammate Kate Johnston was the breaststroke champion in 1:07.71.
Courtney French, another Holy Family swimmer, was eighth in both the 200 and 500 freestyle.
Dueck, Jaylyn Storm, Johnston and Ellen Ries were on the podium with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with Ellen and Abigail, Annie Springer, and Dueck hitting the wall in third place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Seventh grader Bailey Monette, the youngest diver at the meet, placed second, with Delano diver taking first, third and fourth. Teammate Britta Elliot was eighth overall.
The next competition for Mound Westonka-Holy Family is the sections meet hosted by Willmar on Nov. 11 and 13.
METRO WEST CONFERENCE JV CHAMPIONSHIPS
With 10 competing schools, the pool deck at Pioneer Ridge Middle School was the place to be Oct. 30 for the Metro West Conference JV Championships.
Chanhassen won nine of the 11 swim events with Benilde-St. Margaret's Melania Meyers victorious in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle.
Chloe Kauffman led a trio of top Storm finishers in both the 200 individual medley (2:21.19) and 100 butterfly (1:04.73).
Senior Charli Miller scored a victory in the 200 freestyle for Chanhassen (2:09.37) with Ava Joos placing first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 50 freestyle in times of 57.98 and 26.51, respectively.
Other Storm champions were Samantha Lang in the 500 freestyle (5:41.22) and Madison Kenndy in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.53).
Chaska, second to Chanhassen in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays with Emma Ross placing third in the 200 freestyle (2:14.40), had the diving champion in Marci Nelson, who totaled 171.85 points, for a narrow victory over five divers from New Prague.