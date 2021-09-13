Winning the first five races and diving competition, Chanhassen jumped out to a 22-point lead on Chaska, improving to 2-0 in Metro West Conference duals with a 111-75 victory on Sept. 9 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School
Multiple races went down to the final tenths, even hundredths of a second.
Chaska's 200-yard freestyle relay of Ava Kallop, Molly Blahoski, Mac Lauterbach, and Kiana Tardia combined for a time of 1:47.95, just .02 ahead of Chanhassen's team of Mia Francois, Ava Joos, Lindsay Rosenoff, and Antonia Wachter.
Tardia also claimed a 17 hundredths of a second victory over Chanhassen's Allie Isenburg in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.75.
The Storm had their share of tight victories as well, including Jennifer Pierson's 100-yard butterfly time of 1:02.10, six-tenths of a second ahead of Chaska's Kallop.
Kalina Fuglie in the 200 freestyle (2:02.46) and Avery Luedke in the 200 individual medley (2:16.29) were early winners for Chanhassen. Anna Schottler (26.12), Wachter (26.38) and Francois (26.92) completed a first through third sweep in the 50 freestyle to double the lead to 20 points.
While the competition in the main pool was exciting, over in the diving well Chanhassen and Chaska divers were in mid-season form.
Alyssa Konz posted a score of 223.40 over six attempts for first place for Chanhassen, just ahead of Chaska's Brynn Vangen (218.30). Hawks' Madison Edwards edged Chanhassen's Aleah Te Brugge 181-172.35 for third place.
Chaska's Sophie Dahl provided another exciting victory in the 100 yard freestyle, a time of 56.40 seconds, just ahead of Zoe Thoma of Chanhassen in 56.70.
Fuglie and Luedke added second individual wins in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstrokes, winning times of 5:19.14 and 59.78 seconds.
Chanhassen was also victorious in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.51 -- Luedke, Thoma, Rachel Broadhead, and Pierson -- and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:45.16 from Broadhead, Pierson, Thoma, and Luedke.
MOUND-WESTONKA/HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Mound-Westonka/Holy Family welcomed Orono, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Delano to the pool on Aug. 28 for the annual Tim Daly Invitational; a meet to honor the team's longtime coach, who passed away in 2016.
"It’s so motivating to be back in the pool with a huge crowd cheering in the stands," said senior captain Kathryn Collins.
Known to leave ears ringing, the relay events lived up to their reputation. The team of Kristin Collins, Kate Johnston, senior captain Annie Springer, and Jaylyn Storm finished just behind Delano in the 200 medley relay.
Delano set a new pool record in the 200 freestyle relay, outtouching the MWHF team of Catherine Dueck, Storm, Springer, and Collins. Delano senior Emma Kern, after competing in the Olympic Trials in Omaha this summer, set a pool record as well in the 200 freestyle.
Winners for MWHF were Dueck in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke with Johnston in second place. Ellen Ries was third in the 500 freestyle.
"I love seeing new faces on the team and these girls are so fun to swim with," said Ellen Ries, senior captain from Holy Family Catholic.
MWHF also beat Marshall on Sept. 2. Dueck andRies had perfect evenings in their individual events and relay events. Dueck won the 200 freestyle (2:00:57) handily with 10-second lead and the 100 butterfly (1:02:56) ahead of teammate Abigail Ries.
Ellen Ries took the top spot in the 200 IM finishing nearly five seconds ahead of the next swimmer, while also hitting the wall in 56.42 seconds in the 100 freestyle.
MINNETONKA INVITE
Thus far, Minnetonka is showing the Lake Conference belongs to them, victories over Eden Prairie (102-76) and Buffalo (105-76). The Skippers also won their home invitational on Sept. 11 with 863 1/2 points. Fellow Lake school Wayzata was second with a score of 705 1/2.
Minnetonka swept the top three spots in the 200 individual medley race with swims from Paige Dillon (2:09.12), Annabelle Wentzel (2:10.39) and Audrey Soetanto (2:11.62).
Doing one better, Minnetonka had the first four butterfly swimmers to hit the wall in Wentzel (58.03), Soetanto (59.42), Emily Harstad (1:00.21), and Maggie Rhodes (1:00.78).
Regan Miller in the 50 freestyle (24.46 seconds), Maija Kangas in the 500 freestyle (5:16.86), Dillon in the 100 backstroke (58.55), and Quinci Wheeler in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.11) were other individual winners for the Skippers.
Chanhassen, third in the team standings with 393 1/2 points, got a pair of top finishes from Avery Luedke in the 100 backstroke (season-best 59.96 seconds) and 200 freestyle (1:58.79) for second and third places, respectively.
Jennifer Pierson was fourth in the 100 freestyle (55.72) with Kalina Fuglie second in the 500 freestyle (5:18.43).
Alyssa Konz, second to Kiera Reitz of Wayzata through six and eight dives, moved up to first place over her final three attempts, a score of 385.20 for Chanhassen.