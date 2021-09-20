Minnetonka swept the top spot in all three relays, the Skippers claiming the Maroon and Gold Invitational with 661 1/2 points on Sept. 18 at the University of Minnesota.
The team of Paige Dillon, Quinci Wheeler, Annabelle Wentzel, and Regan Miller started the meet off with a record in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:46.64.
Wentzel and Miller were joined by Addie Diaz and Rachel Shelstad in the 200 freestyle relay, a time of 1:38.38. Miller, trailing by a second when she hit the pool in the anchor leg, posted a split of 23.30 seconds; the fastest of any swimmer in the event.
Dillon, Nadia Helm, Diaz, and Audrey Soetanto clocked a time of 3:35.84 in the meet finale, the 400 freestyle relay.
Miller was also an individual winner in the 50 freestyle in 23.75 seconds.
Second-place finishes came from Diaz in the 200 freestyle (1:55.77), Dillon in the 200 individual medley (2:07.84), Wentzel in the 100 butterfly (57.39), Miller in the 100 freestyle (51.93), Maija Kangas in the 500 freestyle (5:11.06), and Dillon in the 100 backstroke (57.18).
Minnetonka, which had three swimmers in the top four in the 200 freestyle, and two other events, the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, with three swimmers in the top five, defeated Edina (522), Stillwater (451 1/2), Eden Prairie (432), and Rochester Mayo (237) in the Gold Division.
MAROON AND GOLD
Eighth grader Sophie Dahl swam to fourth- and sixth-place times in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke for Chaska at the Maroon and Gold Invitational Sept. 18 at the University of Minnesota.
The Hawks were ninth of 15 teams with 114 points in the Maroon division. Delano/Watertown-Mayer/Southwest Christian were champions with a score of 347.
Dahl hit the wall in 2:02.43 in the 200 freestyle and 1:02.43 in the backstroke.
Chaska was seventh overall in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:55.87. The relay team was Gretta Hansen, Courtney Rehbein, Addy Ross, and Dahl.
Madison Edwards set a personal-best 11 dive score of 309.05 for fifth place for the Hawks.
Rehbein was sixth in the 500 freestyle, cutting six seconds from her season-best, in a time of 5:28.62.
Dahl, Kiana Tardia, Ava Kallop, and Hansen were 10th in the 200 medley relay (1:58.16), while Rehbein was 14th in the 200 freestyle (2:04.84), Hansen was 11th in the 200 individual medley (2:20.16) and Kallop was 15th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.92).
Tardia was also 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.78 with the 200 freestyle relay team of Tardia, Eliza Prescher, Mac Lauterbach, and Molly Blahoski placing 15th in 1:49.66.