Six seniors were honored during a Mound-Westonka/Holy Family girls swimming and diving meet against Litchfield on Oct. 7, a win for the home team.
Senior captains Annie Springer and Hanna Hall were second and fourth in the 200 freestyle while Springer and senior captain Kathryn Collins were second and fourth in the 100 butterfly. Hall added a runner-up time in the 100 breaststroke later in the meet.
Senior Ellen Ries, of Holy Family Catholic, was victorious in the 100 freestyle and second to teammate Jaylyn Storm -- a 2019 state qualifier in the 50 freestyle.
Sophomore Catherine Dueck found herself with a pair of first-place finishes in her two individual events at the fourth meet in as many weeks, winning the 200 freestyle (1:58.13) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.25).
MWHF swept the three relay events of the evening. The 200 freestyle relay went to Dueck, Springer, Ellen Ries, and Storm (1:42), while the final race was won by the team of Springer, Abigail Ries, Kathryn Collins and Ellen Ries (3:54:13).
Varsity diver Bailey Monette continues to increase her diving difficulty and points earned. Monette expertly executed the most difficult dive of the evening, with scores ranging from 5.5-6.5 for each of her dives, taking the top spot with 206.4 points.
Fellow seventh graders Sammy Christensen (149.95) and Jillian Schmitz (120.80) were second and third in the diving event.
Next meet is a road meet at rival Orono on Thursday, Oct. 14.