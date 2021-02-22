WEST Express teammates from Chaska/Chanhassen and Waconia felt right at home at Pioneer Ridge Middle School pool on Feb. 16 in a non-conference dual won by the Storm Hawks 103-69.
David and Sam Sinclair, who swam for Chaska before Waconia started its program three years ago, combined for three of four Wildcat wins. David, a senior, was first to the wall in the 50 freestyle (22.51) and 100 backstroke (55.99).
StormHawks win 103-69 on senior night!! The team says goodbye to its 9 seniors! Evan Bock, Sam Brennan, Jacob Dahl, Josiah Dunker, Peter Groshens, Reese Hodgins, Sage Martin, Ryan Melquist, and Jonah Wetrosky!! pic.twitter.com/zmAvvudG8a— StormHawks Swim/Dive (@StormHawksSwimD) February 17, 2021
Honoring nine seniors -- Evan Bock, Sam Brennan, Jacob Dahl, Josiah Dunker, Peter Groshens, Reese Hodgins, Sage Martin, Ryan Melquist, and Jonah Wetrosky -- it was a big night in the pool for the group.
Groshens scored a JV win in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.21) with Martin first to the wall in the 100-yard butterfly (59.81) JV race.
Wetrosky in the 200 freestyle (1:52.04), Bock in the 100 butterfly (50.70), Brennan in the 100 freestyle (48.26), and Dahl in the 500 freestyle (5:23.47) were individual varsity winners.
Melquist was second in the 50-yard freestyle, the top finisher for Chaska/Chanhassen, in 24.12 seconds.
Adam Wilson posted a season-best diving score of 180.90 with Hodgins, Wetrosky, Bock, and Brennan combining for a time of 1:29.37 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Chaska/Chanhassen (8-0 record) next competes in the Section 2AA Meet in the home pool in a timed finals on Friday, March 12. The diving competition is set for Thursday, March 11.
EDINA 103, MINNETONKA 80
Minnetonka won two events in a 103-80 dual loss to top-ranked Edina at Minnetonka Aquatic Center on Feb. 18.
Senior Knute Wargin held off a strong challenge from Hornets' JJ Dewing for a victory in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:48.69, a season-best performance.
Seniors Oliver Poitevent and Andrew Bussmann were first and third in the diving competition with scores of 236.55 and 187.65.
Senior Ben Binder in the 200 individual medley (1:59.47), Henry Rosenhagen in the 100 butterfly (53.33), and Wargin and Carson Witte in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.34 tie) posted runner-up individual finishes for Minnetonka.
Next up is the Section 2AA Meet on March 12 (diving) and March 13 (swimming) at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.