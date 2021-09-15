It was two years ago when Zoe Thoma, a sophomore, helped the Chanhassen girls swimming and diving team accomplish something for the first time in school history. The Storm girls placed all three relays on the podium at the state meet.
Thoma swam legs on the 200- and 400-yard freestyle teams, collecting her first state medals.
So much of that season feels distant now. Outside of classmates Kalina Fuglie and Alyssa Konz, no other Storm swimmer or diver has competed at the state meet. Some of that is because in 2020 it was canceled all together.
Chanhassen swam as far as sections, and even that was split into two sections, one north of the Minnesota River with Chaska, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, and another four teams from south of the river.
"It feels like a big jump. When I was last in this position, as a sophomore, I was 15, and now I'm 17 and instead of being on the younger side of the team, I'm one of the older ones as a captain," Thoma said.
After a season filled without spectators, masks and each team taking one-half of the lanes, no intermingling of swimmers in lanes in the pool, the 2021 season is closer to normal. Some precautions remain, but a month into the season it feels more full speed ahead.
"It does feel more like normal. I feel lucky that my last year is like this. I know what the seniors experienced last year and that was tough, not having the state meet. We tried to take it day-by-day, do as much as we could in the time we had. What we had was sections and we did what we could to swim our best that day," Thoma said.
Thoma, her strength in the mid-distance freestyle stroke, got the opportunity on Sept. 14 to compete in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. First in the IM in 2:23.55, Thoma was second to the Storm's top swimmer this fall, Avery Luedke, in the 500, a race that equates to 20 lengths of the pool.
Thoma swam opening legs in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay "A" teams, scoring narrow victories over second Chanhassen teams.
Part of her role as a senior lies in leadership, and a good leader shows other swimmers that even on off-schedule events, it's important to put the team ahead of themselves individually.
"We just try and pass down what we do on this team. The traditions, the cheers. Making sure we're giving fist bumps after a hard set in practice, making sure we're being supportive of the person next to you. Things we expect as Chan swimmers," Thoma said.
Chanhassen had the top three fastest times in seven of 11 races including the 200 medley relay. Alyssa Konz, already on the record board for an 11-dive score, broke her own mark, an even number of 225.0 for her all-time best six-dive mark.
Aleah Te Brugge and Lilian Sather were second and third with scores of 182.5 and 168.6 with Tara Hidding also victorious in the JV diving competition with 148.5.
Fuglie led a trio of Storm 200 freestyle swimmers in a winning time of 2:01.04, while Mia Francois, coming off the 200, scored a win in the 50 freestyle in 26.94 seconds.
Other Chanhassen winners were Jennifer Pierson in the 100 freestyle (55.74), Rachel Broadhead in the butterfly (1:04.34), Maya Haak in the breaststroke (1:19.23), and Luedke in the backstroke (1:00.13).
MINNETONKA 96, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 80
Audrey Soetanto swam a time of 1:57.06 in the 200 freestyle with sub one-minute times from Regan Miller in the 100 butterfly (58.89) and Maija Kangas in the 100 freestyle (55.31) in Minnetonka's 96-80 road win at St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 14.
The Skippers, which won nine of 11 events -- Lily Van Heel victorious for the Knights in the 50 and 500 freestyle -- scored the fastest three times in seven of those nine wins.
Other winning splits came from Quinci Wheeler in the breaststroke (1:07.28), Soetanto in the backstroke (1:01.92), and Annabelle Wentzel in the 200 individual medley (2:12.63).
Minnetonka's Natalie Smith took diving honors with a score of 200.45 as well.
WACONIA 94, CHASKA 87
Kiana Tardia hit the wall eight hundredths of a second ahead of her Waconia competitor, scoring a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke in Chaska's 94-87 road loss on Sept. 14.
Tardia, in a time of 1:13.86, and Courtney Rehbein in the 500-yard freestyle, 5:33.63, were the Hawks' two victories in swimming events.
Madison Edwards totaled 202.90 points in diving, claiming the top spot ahead of teammate Marci Nelson (148.90).
Tardia in the 200 freestyle (2:04.95), Gretta Hansen in the 200 individual medley (2:18.48) and 100 freestyle (58.20), Ava Kallop in the 100 butterfly (1:04.14), and Sophie Dahl in the 100 backstroke (1:02.75) all had runner-up finishes for Chaska.