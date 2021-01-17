Separated by just a few points with Minnetonka into the 500-yard freestyle race, Evan Bock walked through the Chaska/Chanhassen swim team, imploring anyone not in the upcoming 200-yard freestyle relay to get down to the pool deck to cheer.
As the race progressed, Bock was joined by fellow senior Reese Hodgins. Arms waving, they worked to keep the swimmers in lane five through seven going. Taking three of the top five spots, the Storm Hawks could feel the win coming.
While Bock is the ringleader for Chaska/Chanhassen, a defending state champion in the 100-yard butterfly, it is the whole senior class that sets the tone for a team that placed second in Class AA in 2020.
There is Josiah Dunker, the quiet, but experienced and versatile swimmer.
There is Sam Brennan, the relay anchor, the speedster in freestyle.
And there is Hodgins, the grinder; the always find a way to get the job done swimmer.
"We've been training together, practically the same way for five or six years. The chemistry is there. We really are good friends," Hodgins said.
After Hodgins, senior Jonah Wetrosky, Brennan, and Bock won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.58, moving Chaska/Chanhassen ahead at 72-68, Dunker and Lucas Becker went one-two in the backstroke in times of 54.01 and 54.91.
While Minnetonka pulled back ahead with a sweep of the top three spots in the 100-yard breaststroke, led by junior Carson Witte (1:00.57) and senior captain Knute Wargin (1:00.71), Chaska/Chanhassen sealed the 97-89 victory Jan. 15 by claiming the top two spots in the final relay race.
Hodgins, freshman Casey Bretz, Dunker, and Bock were 400 winners in 3:18.54 with the second team of junior Miguel Francois, Becker, sophomore Danton Dale, and junior Brayden Slavik next to the wall in 3:22.72.
What a way to start a season that so many in the Storm Hawks program hoped for.
"You're tired, it's hard, but right now it's about digging deep, pulling it off," said Hodgins about the late start to the season due to the pandemic shutdown.
TRENDING UP
Hodgins' first trip to the state tournament individually came in 2019. A get-your-feet wet moment, reaching the consolation finals in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races.
His junior year state meet showed his continued growth. Hodgins dropped more than three seconds in the 200, reaching the podium in seventh place. He swam a career-best effort (46.83 seconds) in the 100 freestyle, claiming the consolation championship.
Early on, there's no doubt he's aiming for more come the post-season.
"I do (feel it's my year). I do feel my best performances are ahead of me. I'm working for that. Getting better each day, being ready for the final meets of the year," Hodgins said.
Hodgins committed to Division I Missouri State last fall. For the record, that's the second Hodgins kid to head to the Show-me State. Sister Rowan, also a state champion swimmer, is a junior for the Missouri Tigers.
Sister Maia, plays lacrosse at Concordia-St. Paul, while younger twin sisters Leah and Siri wasted no time this October as well, verbally committing to Boston University together for lacrosse.
Their mother, Tamara, is the Chanhassen boys and girls diving coach as well as assistant girls lacrosse coach.
"My mom always claims to be a perfect school finder and she is. I just love everything about the school," Reese said.
PUSHING THEM
Joe Mau was in his first season with Chaska/Chanhassen last year when an elite group of swimmers shared their opinion.
"We talked with him. We told him the practices have been a little too easy. We wanted him to pick it up," Hodgins said.
Two weeks into the 2021 season? "He got the message; it's full throttle," Hodgins said.
After easing into the season last year, with four weeks lost, this year the intensity picked up.
"This year, right away, he hammered us. Right off the bat. We still haven't had much rest," Hodgins said. "It feels amazing being back in the pool."
This swimming season is dedicated to all seniors, and in the case of the Storm Hawks it is those seniors that are loving every moment and not letting anything pass them by.