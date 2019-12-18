Loaded Chaska/Chanhassen teams the past two seasons got close to doing something the boys swimming and diving program had never done: beat Minnetonka.
Winning nine of 12 events on Dec. 17 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School, sweeps of the top three positions in the 50- and 500-yard freestyle races, accomplished the victory feat.
The Storm Hawks won the dual meet 93-91. The final event was swam in exhibition otherwise Chaska/Chanhassen would have won 101-85.
One meet official called the atmosphere the loudest the pool has ever been. Reese Hodgins rallied past Minnetonka and its anchor, Alex Galbreath, for a 400-yard freestyle relay win by 62 hundredths of a second in 3:18.41.
Other members of the final relay were Josiah Dunker, Louie Currie and Luke Ridler.
Ridler was part of a dominating 500-yard freestyle event for the Storm Hawks that secured them a 70-56 lead. Ridler hit the wall in 4:55.50 followed by Brayden Slavik (4:59.14) and Currie (5:01.88).
Evan Bock, who broke his own pool record in the 100-yard butterfly (50.85), dominated the 50 field in 21.66 seconds. Hodgins (22.07) and Sam Brennan (22.25) were second and third.
Ridler in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.76), Hodgins in the 100-yard freestyle (47.86) and Josiah Dunker in the 100-yard backstroke (53.67) were other individual winners for the Storm Hawks.
Chaska/Chanhassen swept the relay races, Bock, Brennan, Hodgins, and Ridler victorious in the 200 freestyle race in 1:28.79.
Dunker, second in the 200 individual medley (2:00.68), led off the 200 medley relay team of AJ Dehnke, Bock, and Brennan in 1:39.19.
Knute Wargin won two events for Minnetonka, the 200 individual medley (2:00.39) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.67).
Oliver Poitevent totaled 248.80 points to lead a first through third finish in diving for the Skippers as well. Jack Eichhorn was second at 236.10.
Chaska/Chanhassen and Minnetonka are at Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 27