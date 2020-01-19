Minnetonka won six events. Chaska/Chanhassen won the other six. A deeper Skipper boys swimming and diving squad repeated as True Team Section 2AA champion Jan. 18 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
Minnetonka finished with 1,435.5 points to 1,210 from the Storm Hawks. Prior Lake (1,086), Shakopee (743), Bloomington Jefferson (678), Waconia (513.5), and Burnsville (232) were also in the field which did not include Eden Prairie once again.
Knute Wargin in the 200 individual medley (1:58.81), Oliver Poitevent (430.80 points) and Ben Binder in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.74) were individual winners for the Skippers.
As a team, Minnetonka had 19 swimmers in the top-five in individual events and had all four relays place in the top six in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay events. The Skippers were first in all three events as well.
Binder, John Wargin, Michael Shelstad, and Alex Galbreath posted a winning time of 1:38.71 in the medley; Ryan Lund, Binder, Galbreath, and Kai Louie hit the wall in 1:28.76 in the 200 freestyle; and Lund, Louie and John and Knute Wargin combined for 3:16.23.
Chaska/Chanhassen, second in all three relays, split its 400 swimmers among two teams, getting top splits from Evan Bock (46.55, fastest of all swimmers), Josiah Dunker (48.26), Luke Ridler (48.67), and Reese Hodgins (48.94).
All four swimmers were individual winners as well. Ridler claimed the 200-yard freestyle (1:46) and 500-yard freestyle (4:53.99), a rally over the final 50 yards in a final split of 27.37 to pass Shakopee's Adam Thornberg.
Bock (21.82), Sam Brennan (22.36) and Hodgins (22.38) were first, third and fourth for Chaska/Chanhassen in the 50-yard freestyle.
Bock was first in the 100-yard butterfly in 50.68 seconds with Hodgins taking the title in the 100-yard freestyle in 48.45 seconds. Dunker, second in a season-best time of 1:59.51 in the 200 individual medley, was victorious in the 100-yard backstroke race in 53.77 seconds.
Other top times came from Jonah Wetrosky in the 200 freestyle (1:51.21) and 500 freestyle (5:03.93), Lucas Becker and Louie Currie in the backstroke race (times of 58.84 and 59.05), and AJ Dehnke in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.05).
Chaska/Chanhassen hosts Wayzata at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
True Team State for Minnetonka, and potentially the Storm Hawks, is Saturday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. at the University of Minnesota.